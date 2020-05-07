Hardik Mehta's Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab, which is now available on Netflix, stars Sanjay Mishra as a character actor who wishes to complete his 500th film. Though it's a tad bit too dramatic in its climax, the film does make for a delightful watch.

The film also includes special appearances by multiple characters actors we grew up watching and loving. Like these:

1. Viju Khote

Viju Khote starred in 440 films but he is best remembered for his roles of Kaalia in Sholay and Robert in Andaaz Apna Apna. A noted stage actor who appeared in several Marathi plays, he was also a part of the famous show, Zabaan Sambaal Ke.

The film is dedicated to Viju Khote, who passed away last year, aged 77.

2. Lilliput

M. M. Faruqui, who is better known by his adopted screen name Lilliput, is a noted actor and writer. He appeared in the show Woh and wrote the screenplay for the film Chamatkar and the famous sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh.

3. Tahira Parab (Guddi)

Though she was famous for the comedy roles she did, Tahira Parab is a seasoned actor who has appeared in both movies and TV serials. Her filmography includes movies like Khiladi, Shola Aur Shabnam, Biwi No.1, and shows like Idhar Udhar, Doli Armaano Ki, and her most recent, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

4. Avtar Gill

Sometimes the henchman, sometimes the villain himself, at times the strict father - there is no role that Avtar Gill has not played in his four-decades-long career. Aashiqui, Major Saab, Mohra, Baghban, Airlift are just some of the movies in his filmography.

5. Anil Nagrath

In a career spanning five decades, actor and director Anil Nagrath has starred in nearly 100 movies. His son, Ajay Nagrath, is also a well-known TV actor.

6. Ramesh Goyal

Veteran actor Ramesh Goyal's filmography includes movies like Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, Sarfarosh, and even the Oscar-nominated drama, Salaam Bombay!

7. Manmauji

Like most actors in this list, Manmauji is also someone whose face you instantly recognize, but struggle to remember his films - and that's because of the sheer number of movies he has appeared in, but in small roles.

8. Birbal

Satendra Khosla, who is known by his stage name Birbal, first appeared in the 1967 movie Upkar. Since then, he has appeared in over 500 films, including Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Marathi movies.

As this list proves, even if it may appear like a movie is only about the 'star', the reality is that it takes the efforts of all actors to tell a successful story. And these actors deserve to be remembered as more than just a footnote in Bollywood's history.