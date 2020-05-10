Under the lockdown, people explored the hidden corners of the internet and came across movies that were ignored at the Box Office.

These movies have now commanded the audience's attention and admiration, and become a hit on OTT platforms:

1. 1971: YouTube

Manoj Bajpayee starrer war-drama, 1971 became a digital blockbuster 13 years after it first released, and failed, at the Box Office.

2. Har Kisske Ke Hisse Kaamyaab: Netflix

Starring Sanjay Mishra in the lead role, Kaamyaab shines a spotlight on the character actors who share screen space with superstars, but sadly, never the limelight.

3. Tumbbad: Amazon Prime Video

A treat for lovers of mythological horror, Tumbbad was the first indian film to premiere at the critics' week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

4. Angrezi Medium: Disney + Hotstar

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the theatrical release of the film was severely affected. But when people finally got a chance to watch this family-drama, it touched the right chord with the audience.

5. Mukti Bhawan: Disney + Hotstar

A poignant tale of the relationship between a parent and child, Mukti Bhawan stars Adil Hussain, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Lalit Behl.

6. Qarib Qarib Singlle: Netflix

In the midst of Bollywood's over-the-top, impassioned romances, Qarib Qarib Singlle remains a charming, delightful romantic drama rooted in reality.

Are there other films that you would add to this list? Let us know in the comments section below.