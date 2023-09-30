The fourth season of Hostel Daze dropped on Amazon Prime on 27th September, and boy what a rollercoaster ride has it been. In the season finale, the gang prepares themselves for the placement year, and it is bound to remind you of your own experience, just like its previous seasons.

Prime Video

If you are planning to watch the final season this long weekend, here are some tweets you can read.

Ankit Motghare
Ayush Saxena
Akash Tiwari
@rheaspam
Saketh moluguri
Raghav Soni
Ginniiii
Sh!vam
Yash.
Khushi Raj
Sah412
Vinamra Singh Arya
Vinamra Singh Arya

What a beautiful series.