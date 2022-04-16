How Well Do You Remember 'Lakshya'? Take This Quiz & Find Out

Lakshya has remained one of Bollywood's most relevant, and well-made, war films. From the well-written plot and characters to songs that make us vibe, the film always leaves us wanting more of it. And, we can never really say no to re-watching it.
If you too are a Lakshya fan, then take this quiz and prove it:
1. What is Romila Dutta's profession in the film?
via Film Companion
2. Who commands the 3rd battalion of the Punjab Regiment?
via IMDb
3. Who does Romi get engaged to?
via Netflix
4. Who directed Lakshya?
via Film Companion
5. Who was considered to play the role of Capt. Jalal Akbar before Sushant Singh?
via News18
6. Who choreographed the song, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon?
via YouTube
7. The film is a fictionalized version of the 1999 Kargil war.
8. Who plants the Indian flag on the peak?
via Netlfix
9. Who portrays Karan's mother in the film?
via Netflix
10. Where were the scenes for Kargil in Lakshya filmed?
via Kashmir Tour
Are you tempted to watch the film again?
