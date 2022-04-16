How Well Do You Remember 'Lakshya'? Take This Quiz & Find Out

Lakshya has remained one of Bollywood's most relevant, and well-made, war films. From the well-written plot and characters to songs that make us vibe, the film always leaves us wanting more of it. And, we can never really say no to re-watching it.

If you too are a Lakshya fan, then take this quiz and prove it:

1. What is Romila Dutta's profession in the film? via Film Companion Writer Doctor Teacher Journalist

2. Who commands the 3rd battalion of the Punjab Regiment? via IMDb Col. Sushil Dutta Col. Pradeep Col. Sunil Damle Lt. Col. Pratap Singh

3. Who does Romi get engaged to? via Netflix Rajiv Goel Karan Shergill Raj Sharma Satish Babbar

4. Who directed Lakshya? via Film Companion Mani Ratnam Farhan Akhtar Meghna Gulzar Mira Nair

5. Who was considered to play the role of Capt. Jalal Akbar before Sushant Singh? via News18 Jimmy Shergill Arjun Rampal Ajay Devgn Bobby Deol

6. Who choreographed the song, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon? via YouTube Prabhu Deva Remo D'Souza Ganesh Acharya Vaibhavi Merchant

7. The film is a fictionalized version of the 1999 Kargil war. via The Indian Express True False

8. Who plants the Indian flag on the peak? via Netlfix Col. Sunil Damle Maj. Satish Babbar Capt. Manjit Singh Dhingra Lt. Karan Shergill

9. Who portrays Karan's mother in the film? via Netflix Kirron Kher Anjula Bedi Tanuja Sharmila Tagore