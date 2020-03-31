India went into a lockdown a week ago and since then, we've all been getting used to the idea of staying safe at home.

Staying in quarantine comes with its own share of life lessons. Like patience, respect for those on the front lines and those who help us maintain our lifestyle.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor confessed to feeling the same way in a post she shared on Instagram. Janhvi confessed to taking things in her life for-granted, from her glamorous lifestyle to the food that she got in abundance.

It’s a blessing to have things in excess and abundance the way I do. I’ve learnt that I relied on too many people for too many things.

- Janhvi Kapoor

The actor went on to talk about how she can smell her mother in her dressing room. And how she never before took notice of her father waiting for her all night.

I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I’ve learnt that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home, he would wait for Khushi and me to come back from work or from meetings or from our friend's houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place waiting alone for us to come home.

- Janhvi Kapoor

Her heartfelt words have hit a cord with her followers who were quick to comment.

Read the full post here:

In this time of need, it is important we all remember to stay inside the safety of our homes.