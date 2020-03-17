After Tom Hanks and wife, Rita Wilson, actor Idris Elba has now tested positive for Coronavirus.

Idris shared a video with his fans, urging them to 'not freak out'. The actor said that he isolated himself once he found out that he had been exposed to someone who tested positive. He added that he did not have any of the symptoms pertaining to the virus.

We've told our families, they're very supportive. We've told our colleagues. Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill or feel like you should be tested or you've been exposed, do something about it. It's really important.

- Idris Elba

Watch the video here:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris's wife, Sabrina Dhowre was also seen in the video sitting beside the actor. However, she hasn't been tested for the virus yet.