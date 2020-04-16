Ever since Ayushmann Khurrana sent a thought out into the universe about playing the Professor from Money Heist, we've been thinking of a desi version of the entire starcast. Here are our results:
1. Hrithik Roshan as the Professor
To be honest though, even Ayushmann Khurrana is a fair contender for the role:
2. Kareena Kapoor as Raquel Murillo
3. Alia Bhatt as Tokyo
4. Ishaan Khatter as Rio
5.Radhika Apte As Nairobi
6. Pankaj Tripathi as Helsinki
7. Rishi Kapoor as Moscow
8. Ranveer Singh as Denver
9. Kubbra Sait as Monica
10. Ranbir Kapoor as Berlin
11. Sanya Malhotra as Alison Parker
12. Prakash Raj as Arturo Roman
13. Jaideep Ahlawat as Bogota
14. Manav Kaul as Palermo
15. Tabu as Alicia Sierra
16. Rajkummar Rao as Gandia
Design credits: Shubham Bisht and Aakansha Pushp.