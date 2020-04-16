Ever since Ayushmann Khurrana sent a thought out into the universe about playing the Professor from Money Heist, we've been thinking of a desi version of the entire starcast. Here are our results:

1. Hrithik Roshan as the Professor

To be honest though, even Ayushmann Khurrana is a fair contender for the role:

2. Kareena Kapoor as Raquel Murillo

3. Alia Bhatt as Tokyo

4. Ishaan Khatter as Rio

5.Radhika Apte As Nairobi

6. Pankaj Tripathi as Helsinki

7. Rishi Kapoor as Moscow

8. Ranveer Singh as Denver

9. Kubbra Sait as Monica

10. Ranbir Kapoor as Berlin

11. Sanya Malhotra as Alison Parker

12. Prakash Raj as Arturo Roman

13. Jaideep Ahlawat as Bogota

14. Manav Kaul as Palermo

15. Tabu as Alicia Sierra

16. Rajkummar Rao as Gandia

Let us know what you think of our casting choice in the comments section below.

Design credits: Shubham Bisht and Aakansha Pushp.