Netflix's Emily In Paris is the kind of light-hearted drama that is easy to binge-watch and fun to discuss with your friends. And if the show was to be made with an all-Indian cast, then here's who we think would be the perfect pick:

1. Alaya F as Emily

2. Sayani Gupta as Mindy

3. Sidharth Malhotra as Gabriel

4. Lisa Haydon as Camille

5. Sushmita Sen as Sylvie

6. Jim Sarbh as Antoine

7. Ranvir Shorey as Luc

8. Tahir Raj Bhasin as Julien

9. Karanvir Malhotra as Timothée

10. Ali Fazal as Thomas

11. Pankaj Kapur as Pierre Cadault

12. Abhay Deol as Mathieu Cadault

13. Tabu as Madeline

14. Vikrant Massey as Doug

15. Kiara Advani as Brooklyn Clark

