Under the lockdown, the only thing we're going through faster than the snacks are the series and movies we're binging on.

But if you're tired of binging your way through the movies, series, and stand-ups available on different streaming sites, or are simply looking for something different, then check out these interesting and hilarious podcasts and/or vlogs:

1. The Internet Said So

Comedians Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastava, Aadar Malik, and Neville Shah get together to discuss various topics, such as flight experiences, Indian TV, Bollywood, Cricket, and of course, Coronavirus and Lockdown. If you're interested in knowing strange facts available on the internet and enjoy a healthy and hilarious discussion around them, then be sure to check out the Internet Said So series.

2. Bright Side with Vir Das

If you're a fan of his stand-ups, his band Alien Chutney, or even his limited performances in movies (Namastey London), then Vir Das' new show Bright Side with Vir Das is right up your alley. Because, and you better believe this, he found a bright side to even the Coronavirus.

3. Vlogs with Tanmay Bhat

From speeches of Board Exam toppers to Coronavirus, comedian Tanmay Bhat shares his hilarious, sarcastic views on everything under the sun. And if you're a fan of rants and observational comedy, then Tanmay's point of view could serve as the perfect dose of daily humor.

4. Relationshit

Relationships are tricky, asking for relationship advice is trickier, and giving relationship advice is the trickiest. Add stand-up comics to the mix, and you have Relationshit. Stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani invites his friends to answer relationship queries, and some of these queries are more hilarious than even the responses.

5. Simple Ken Podcasts

While personally, Chai Time with Kenny will always be one of my top favourite things on YouTube, Kenny Sebastian's latest podcast series are quite interesting too. Kenny takes on different topics like coping mechanisms, generation gap, and at times, even invites fellow comics for the discussion. Additionally, if you miss traveling and love Kenny, you can check out his travel series, Getting There.

6. Biswa Kalyan Rath: 2 Past 2 Curious (Podcast)

Biswa Kalyan Rath has a way with observational comedy that has us literally laughing out loud, every single time. And he continues with the same brand of humor in his podcast, 2 Past 2 Curious, that also features fellow comedian Kumar Varun.

7. Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues & Monologues

If you've been missing Jimmy Kimmel's witty interviews, then his Quarantine Minilogues are exactly what you need. Whether it's breaking down Tiger King and Trump's rating, or discovering that Courteney cox aka Monica Geller is rewatching F.R.I.E.N.D.S during quarantine, Jimmy Kimmel's 'quarantine-logues' have a little something for everyone.

8. Catching Up During Self-Isolation with Rajeev Masand

Rajeev Masand discusses Anurag Kashyap's favourite movies and shows to binge on during the lockdown, takes life lessons from Pankaj Tripathi, and understands what self-isolation could mean for the industry with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

9. Hoezaay Kaan Masti WFH

José Covaco a.k.a HoeZaay is perhaps the only stand-up comedian who has never stuck to the usual format. From his sketches to misheard lyrics to his Kaan Masti podcasts, his insights are unusual yet relatable, hilarious, and not meant for those who get easily offended.

And of course, there is always Ok Tested, with challenges, quizzes, and lie-detector tests. Know of any other interesting vlogs or podcasts that are serving as the perfect distraction during the lockdown? Let us know in the comments section below.