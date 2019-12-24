As the celebrity silence on the issue of CAA/NRC protests slowly abates, voices on both sides have been coming to the fore. The latest entry is Kangana Ranaut, and this is what she had to say. 

Apart from the fact that she seems to have completely ignored the alleged cases of police brutality and excess, there are also some glaring factual fallacies in this statement. 

This tweet might give you an idea of what those errors are.  

People also pointed out her hypocrisy when it comes to matters of national debate and significance.

And another Twitter user joked that if people had jobs, they'd definitely be paying taxes.

While people mostly agreed that violent protest is not the answer, they also had other questions for the star.

Even a chartered accountant rubbished her claim of 3-4% of the population paying tax. The entire country pays indirect taxes such as GST.

In fact, everyone from the super rich to the poorest of the poor have to pay taxes. People are not just dependent on the taxes paid by 3-4% of the population.

And finally, people also brought the destruction of property by the police to her attention.

Being a celebrity and an icon to a lot of suggestible Indians comes with certain responsibilities, educated statements being one of them. At a time when there is so much strife in the country, it would be wise for people to remember that.