As the celebrity silence on the issue of CAA/NRC protests slowly abates, voices on both sides have been coming to the fore. The latest entry is Kangana Ranaut, and this is what she had to say.

Kangana Ranaut on #CitizenshipAct: When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country? pic.twitter.com/NOUgiHGWhT — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Apart from the fact that she seems to have completely ignored the alleged cases of police brutality and excess, there are also some glaring factual fallacies in this statement.

This tweet might give you an idea of what those errors are.

When Kangana Ranaut claims 3-4% Indians pay taxes, she is woefully wrong. We all pay taxes— and high taxes at that— on anything we buy or sell. From the humble rickshawala to the student who gets mercilessly beaten up by the police for protesting against the govt’s silly policies — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) December 24, 2019

People also pointed out her hypocrisy when it comes to matters of national debate and significance.

Kangana: "When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent."



Also Kangana: "anyone who lectures about non-violence and peace at this time should be painted black, put on a donkey and slapped by everyone on the streets." — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) December 24, 2019

And another Twitter user joked that if people had jobs, they'd definitely be paying taxes.

Hey Kangala Runout,



Indirect taxes especially GST kaun tere pappa bharte hain?



Income hogi tab na baaki log income tax bharenge? Pehle job dila, har koi tax bharega! — Δbdullah عبدالله‎ (@abdullah_aazmi) December 23, 2019

While people mostly agreed that violent protest is not the answer, they also had other questions for the star.

Good question Kangana? I do not justify the destruction of public property.

However, I do not justify waste of Money by the Government.



Money lost due to Demonetisation?

Money lost to build Statues?

Money lost for the PM's Foreign Tours?

Money lost Rafale Deal?



And Many More!! https://t.co/f0D3TeVFgT — Simon Tells (@JacobMaxReal) December 24, 2019

Even a chartered accountant rubbished her claim of 3-4% of the population paying tax. The entire country pays indirect taxes such as GST.

While I am completely in agreement with what Kangana says here but as a Chartered Accountant, I hate this narrative that only 3-4% pay tax- that no is more abt direct taxes; rest 100% of this country pay taxes- even a beggar pays it - via indirect taxes like GST etc! https://t.co/zi80jF1Igf — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) December 24, 2019

In fact, everyone from the super rich to the poorest of the poor have to pay taxes. People are not just dependent on the taxes paid by 3-4% of the population.

Looks like kangana is in this illusion of only big shots pay taxes and poor and middle class people live on them..



Isko koi school mein join karwao re.. — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) December 24, 2019

Del Dy CM @msisodia demolishes star Kangana Ranaut's half baked assumptions. Good .

Remember, even the poorest of the poor pay taxes, indirectly https://t.co/O45LyoENQR — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) December 24, 2019

Dear Kangana, how can you say only 3-4% of people pay taxes?



FYI, if you are buying a movie ticket you are paying tax for it. Do you think only 3-4% Indians buy movie tickets?



If you think yes, get a life!! https://t.co/KIak18OZmM — RiJOY🇮🇳 (@iamrijoy) December 24, 2019

And finally, people also brought the destruction of property by the police to her attention.

#KanganaRanaut you forgot Autos.

I'm attaching a picture of anti nationals damaging a JaiMata Di auto.

This is not only a loss but also a religious insult. We have to take revenge. #IndiaRejectsCAB pic.twitter.com/D8acppxcQl — HistoryIsKind (@MM09021996) December 24, 2019

Being a celebrity and an icon to a lot of suggestible Indians comes with certain responsibilities, educated statements being one of them. At a time when there is so much strife in the country, it would be wise for people to remember that.