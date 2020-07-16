Recently, a clip has gone viral on social media where the characters from a popular soap opera are seen wearing face masks and shields in inclosed spaces, on the show and somehow depicting our new normal.
Now don't get us wrong, we are elated that they're following the safety and prevention protocols on set as well as on-screen and probably encouraging their viewers to also wear masks but something about this is low-key hilarious.
But more than the hygiene aspect of it, it looks like they are doing this for dramatic effects and making the best use of the safety gear as props.
Oh boy there is more 😭😭😭😭https://t.co/VXPLzTKYc4— olishaan (@olishaan) July 14, 2020
Saving the best for the last, this disappointed sassy aunty sliding her face mask like it's her shades for a dramatic effect is everything that's wrong.
Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm— olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020
Ok, I have so many questions. First of all, why is this elderly woman wearing a mask at home? Secondly why does she take it off when she sees someone else wearing a face shield?
Is it because she's getting an inferiority complex that her mask isn't protecting her as much as the shield so she decides to ditch it all together? Guess we'll never know.
And the strange part is, not all scenes are shot with masks and face-shields.
Netizens reacting to this new normal Indian soap opera is a mood:
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - A Contemporary Guide to Safer Sex Practices pic.twitter.com/Xag9YDsE3m— Popodom (@prawncream) July 15, 2020
Yeh rishta Kya kehlata hai is still on air pic.twitter.com/vm8r5Opp1G— ϻuskan☆ (@ImGiftFromGod) July 14, 2020
Coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/GLnTsQZFbO— 𝐸𝓎 (@l4Kl2) July 16, 2020
Next episode....PPE 😜— Avinash (@dravinashbhatt) July 14, 2020
This is @ektarkapoor show bro. Anything and everything can happen. In this never ending show, you might see a mother marrying her son or something.— Shekhar Saurabh (@ImShekhar91) July 15, 2020
Oh my god! This definitely cannot be the new normal. pic.twitter.com/NbW7ix3Dqz— Anshika Gupta (@anshika0407) July 14, 2020
Omg I nearly choked on my coffee, I didn’t expect the last 3 seconds— sab⁷ (@hannsabel) July 15, 2020
Is this what ZEE TV are doing A Same Thing nowadays 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/FLPFIOZjKD— Samaanslife Official (⧖) #NoJusticeNoMaldives (@samaanslifeDMG) July 14, 2020
I lost it at the face shield ... didn’t know Hindi soap operas could get MORE dramatic 😂😂— Radhika Tampi (@RadhikaTampi) July 14, 2020
Wrong way to remove mask 🤦🏻♂️— Vishesh विशेष (@Vishesh4) July 14, 2020
Correct way below. pic.twitter.com/NpYrmMmQGa
This show is still going on 🙄?— tahera vejlani (@taherasplace) July 14, 2020
KSOSPSPOKSOSKSKJDK I AM DYING pic.twitter.com/GR3djfhg9T— Venera Day (@BaekhyunBrave) July 14, 2020