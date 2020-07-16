Indian soap operas have been swift in picking up the latest trends for as long as I can remember. Don't believe me? I have proof. TV serials are back in action with a major Coronavirus twist.



Recently, a clip has gone viral on social media where the characters from a popular soap opera are seen wearing face masks and shields in inclosed spaces, on the show and somehow depicting our new normal.

Now don't get us wrong, we are elated that they're following the safety and prevention protocols on set as well as on-screen and probably encouraging their viewers to also wear masks but something about this is low-key hilarious.

But more than the hygiene aspect of it, it looks like they are doing this for dramatic effects and making the best use of the safety gear as props.

In this viral snippet from Star Plus' Yeh Rista Kya Kehlata Hai, this couple is on a path to romanticise hygiene which is great but trying to kiss someone over their face shield without wearing a mask is kind of a confusing-contradictory statement.

Oh boy there is more 😭😭😭😭https://t.co/VXPLzTKYc4 — olishaan (@olishaan) July 14, 2020

Saving the best for the last, this disappointed sassy aunty sliding her face mask like it's her shades for a dramatic effect is everything that's wrong.

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

Ok, I have so many questions. First of all, why is this elderly woman wearing a mask at home? Secondly why does she take it off when she sees someone else wearing a face shield?

Is it because she's getting an inferiority complex that her mask isn't protecting her as much as the shield so she decides to ditch it all together? Guess we'll never know.

And the strange part is, not all scenes are shot with masks and face-shields.

Netizens reacting to this new normal Indian soap opera is a mood:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - A Contemporary Guide to Safer Sex Practices pic.twitter.com/Xag9YDsE3m — Popodom (@prawncream) July 15, 2020

Yeh rishta Kya kehlata hai is still on air pic.twitter.com/vm8r5Opp1G — ϻuskan☆ (@ImGiftFromGod) July 14, 2020

Next episode....PPE 😜 — Avinash (@dravinashbhatt) July 14, 2020

This is @ektarkapoor show bro. Anything and everything can happen. In this never ending show, you might see a mother marrying her son or something. — Shekhar Saurabh (@ImShekhar91) July 15, 2020

How tf is yeh rishta still running — J (@Junxid_) July 14, 2020

Oh my god! This definitely cannot be the new normal. pic.twitter.com/NbW7ix3Dqz — Anshika Gupta (@anshika0407) July 14, 2020

Omg I nearly choked on my coffee, I didn’t expect the last 3 seconds — sab⁷ (@hannsabel) July 15, 2020

Is this what ZEE TV are doing A Same Thing nowadays 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/FLPFIOZjKD — Samaanslife Official (⧖) #NoJusticeNoMaldives (@samaanslifeDMG) July 14, 2020

I lost it at the face shield ... didn’t know Hindi soap operas could get MORE dramatic 😂😂 — Radhika Tampi (@RadhikaTampi) July 14, 2020

Wrong way to remove mask 🤦🏻‍♂️

Correct way below. pic.twitter.com/NpYrmMmQGa — Vishesh विशेष (@Vishesh4) July 14, 2020

Man that riot gear mask always gets me. — Omkar Bhatt (@Ob1_0ne) July 14, 2020

What in the cinnamon toast fuck is this — Omkar Kulkarni (@Omkar_K45) July 14, 2020

This show is still going on 🙄? — tahera vejlani (@taherasplace) July 14, 2020

KSOSPSPOKSOSKSKJDK I AM DYING pic.twitter.com/GR3djfhg9T — Venera Day (@BaekhyunBrave) July 14, 2020

Honestly, it is commendable that the makers are weaving the usage of protective gear in the storyline, however, we would be happier if it were done properly to spread awareness and send the right message.

