Pathaan is breaking records at the box office and fans are celebrating SRK’s comeback on screen with this mega-hit. We saw stories of people dancing in cinema halls and sharing their heartwarming experiences on social media.
There’s so much love and warmth among the people, but this viral video of an influencer named Harjas Sethi has left desis divided. In the video, Harjas stated that she is also an SRK fan and spoke about how the movie’s success has nothing to do with people. Even though SRK earned 500 crores, she explains what difference it makes in their lives.
Have a look:
Of course, the video garnered backlash and some believed she spilled facts. Here’s what people are saying about this video.
While she was being sarcastic, desis couldn’t buy it.
Read more: Desis Are Rooting For A Love Story Between SRK & John After Watching Pathaan.