Pathaan is breaking records at the box office and fans are celebrating SRK’s comeback on screen with this mega-hit. We saw stories of people dancing in cinema halls and sharing their heartwarming experiences on social media.

There’s so much love and warmth among the people, but this viral video of an influencer named Harjas Sethi has left desis divided. In the video, Harjas stated that she is also an SRK fan and spoke about how the movie’s success has nothing to do with people. Even though SRK earned 500 crores, she explains what difference it makes in their lives.

Of course, the video garnered backlash and some believed she spilled facts. Here’s what people are saying about this video.

paison ki baat nahi hai SRK emotion hai yaar 🙃❤️pic.twitter.com/UTe7Y2M4dx https://t.co/Y7YoZ6eqoO — ١_١_١▫️ (@iamSrkFollower) February 1, 2023

Joking about Dal Roti is offensive, jab akele reh ke khud banaogi tab pata chalega. https://t.co/VSgyhC5Yq8 — Bheem (@Turbodrive15) February 1, 2023

Last part was so cute ☺️ https://t.co/7m9HfJli6N — Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLall) February 2, 2023

Didi ki baaton se jada sense non-sense mey hota hai😐 https://t.co/5RRtErjmgh — शैली💫 (@makhna_baby) February 2, 2023

2 din se iss video ka matlab samjhne ki koshish kar rha hu ab Tak nhi smjh aaya 🥲 https://t.co/Xql64JkjmJ — deep 🗨️ (@theDeep_ts) February 2, 2023

Didi thoda pyaaz dhaalo https://t.co/k2vq6PnwwE — PJ (@filmisconstant) February 1, 2023

get a life sister and stop being jealous already https://t.co/nEtmh4Jerd — booba tea🧋// (@s1mp3ra) February 1, 2023

Mai agar SRKian hoti toh SRK ki phati hui socks bhiga bhiga ke marti! https://t.co/NtOr0VPIFy — Witty (@prettywittyy) February 1, 2023

