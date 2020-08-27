Unless you have not touched your phone at all since the morning, you know that the power couple that is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, announced their pregnancy to the world.

They made the news public with a tweet captioned: And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.

Now, given the fact that the couple is adored by Indians, it really does not come as a surprise that the news started trending from literally the minute it was made public. 

From blessings to memes, you have all kinds of reactions coming in and here are some of them:

We can't wait for the little one to come into this world.