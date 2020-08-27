Unless you have not touched your phone at all since the morning, you know that the power couple that is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, announced their pregnancy to the world.

They made the news public with a tweet captioned: And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Now, given the fact that the couple is adored by Indians, it really does not come as a surprise that the news started trending from literally the minute it was made public.

From blessings to memes, you have all kinds of reactions coming in and here are some of them:

Oh, my god. I need a moment to process this. Oh, dear lord. Anushka Sharma is glowing, she glowing 10x times more than ever. Oh, bless her. So happy for Virushka. Hope the baby comes out to healthy and in a safe space. More strength to our badass woman. pic.twitter.com/y72ximh8bF — Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) August 27, 2020

Really a GoodNews , Lil King Coming 😍😍

Congrats Virushka ❤ God bless you 😘😘😘#virushka pic.twitter.com/KgmfDP1Rai — ✨TαΠ¥α✨ (@DAIdAPrinces) August 27, 2020

Most happiest news in this year 🤩🥳 #Virushka

Baby landing on earth in January 9th 2021 🤩

Waiting for Jr. Kohli / Jr. Anushka 👀 pic.twitter.com/NaSjXonXu3 — Janardhan Yarroju (@JanardhanTweetz) August 27, 2020

Anushka and Virat announce they are expecting a baby#Virushka shippers rn: pic.twitter.com/GnOPLUptnn — Azeem عظیم (@AwesomeAzeem__) August 27, 2020

This news made my day, hearty congratulations Virat kohli & Anushka Sharma! ❤😍😍 @imVkohli #virushka pic.twitter.com/AAvk43EkQu — Kamal Chetry Virat (@kamalchetry84) August 27, 2020

We can't wait for the little one to come into this world.