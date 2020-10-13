Did Praful Say This Or Did We Make It Up? Only A True 'Khichdi' Fan Will Know

If there is one thing in the world that we can rely on, even in the middle of a pandemic, it's that no one, absolutely no one, not even the OG Webster, can explain words the way Praful explains words to Hansa.

Now let's see how many of those explanations you really remember? Every question 'describes' an English word, and you have to select if that explanation is the one that Praful and Hansa devised or not:

1. April Fool: April Fool Hansa! Babuji kehte hain na, "ae Praful, idhar aa". Ae-Praful...April Fool. via Indian Express Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

2. Plastic: Plastic Hansa! Babuji ki nayi chhadi aai thi na England se, jo sabko dikha ke kehte the, "mera naya, peela stick aaya hai". Peela-Stick...Plastic. via India Today Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

3. Elastic: Elastic Hansa! Ila ben ko fracture hua, toh sab kehte the na, "Ila stick leke chalo". Ila-stick... Elastic! via Scroll Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

4. Mature: Mature Hansa! Chori karte hue chor ne kya kaha? Main chor nahi hun. Main chor...Mature! via Hotstar Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

5. Cassette: Cassette Hansa! Moti seth ko milke Babuji ne bola tha na, "Kya Seth, kaise ho?" Kya-seth...Cassette. via YouTube Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

6. Delicacy: Delicacy Hansa! Delhi jaake tumne bola tha "Yeh Delhi kaisi jagah hain". Delhi-kaisi…Delicacy. via India TV News Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

7. Justice: Justice Hansa. Woh pizza company ne kaha tha na, we will deliver in just tees minutes. Just-tees...Justice! via Peeping Moon Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

8. Constable: Constable Hansa! Woh Himanshu puch raha tha na, "Kaun se table pe chai giri thi?" Kaun-se-table...Constable! via Indian Express Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

9. Exhibition: Exhibition Hansa! Harpreet aunty apne bete Bhishan ko dudh pilaane ke liye kehti hai na, "Dudh pee le Bhishan, ek sip Bhishan, ek sip pee le." Ek-sip-Bhishan... Exhibition. via The New Indian Express Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

10. Local: Local Hansa! Chabi wale ne kaha tha na, "yeh lock aaj nahi, kal tak theek hoga. Lock kal theek hoga." Lock-kal... Local! via ABP Live Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.

11. Correction: Correction Hansa! Jab main Babuji ko hospital leke gaya tha, toh woh zor zor se chillake keh rahe the na, "kuch toh kar action". Kar-action... Correction. via India TV News Yes, this is Praful & Hansa's explanation. No, this is made up.