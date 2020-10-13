Categories

QUIZ

Did Praful Say This Or Did We Make It Up? Only A True 'Khichdi' Fan Will Know

Srishti Magan

20 shares | 1498 views

If there is one thing in the world that we can rely on, even in the middle of a pandemic, it's that no one, absolutely no one, not even the OG Webster, can explain words the way Praful explains words to Hansa. 

Now let's see how many of those explanations you really remember? Every question 'describes' an English word, and you have to select if that explanation is the one that Praful and Hansa devised or not: 

1. April Fool: April Fool Hansa! Babuji kehte hain na, "ae Praful, idhar aa". Ae-Praful...April Fool.

2. Plastic: Plastic Hansa! Babuji ki nayi chhadi aai thi na England se, jo sabko dikha ke kehte the, "mera naya, peela stick aaya hai". Peela-Stick...Plastic.

3. Elastic: Elastic Hansa! Ila ben ko fracture hua, toh sab kehte the na, "Ila stick leke chalo". Ila-stick... Elastic!

via Scroll

4. Mature: Mature Hansa! Chori karte hue chor ne kya kaha? Main chor nahi hun. Main chor...Mature!

5. Cassette: Cassette Hansa! Moti seth ko milke Babuji ne bola tha na, "Kya Seth, kaise ho?" Kya-seth...Cassette. 

6. Delicacy: Delicacy Hansa! Delhi jaake tumne bola tha "Yeh Delhi kaisi jagah hain". Delhi-kaisi…Delicacy.

7. Justice: Justice Hansa. Woh pizza company ne kaha tha na, we will deliver in just tees minutes. Just-tees...Justice!

8. Constable: Constable Hansa! Woh Himanshu puch raha tha na, "Kaun se table pe chai giri thi?" Kaun-se-table...Constable!

9. Exhibition: Exhibition Hansa! Harpreet aunty apne bete Bhishan ko dudh pilaane ke liye kehti hai na, "Dudh pee le Bhishan, ek sip Bhishan, ek sip pee le." Ek-sip-Bhishan... Exhibition. 

10. Local: Local Hansa! Chabi wale ne kaha tha na, "yeh lock aaj nahi, kal tak theek hoga. Lock kal theek hoga." Lock-kal... Local! 

11. Correction: Correction Hansa! Jab main Babuji ko hospital leke gaya tha, toh woh zor zor se chillake keh rahe the na, "kuch toh kar action". Kar-action... Correction. 

12. Decide: Decide Hansa! Casette player mein hota hai na, A side, B side... D-Side... Decide!

Result matlab? Check ahead: 

Result

