Sony and Marvel have joined hands again and released a rather dark trailer for Morbius.

The first trailer for the Marvel comic character shows Jared Leto playing Michael Morbius, a disabled doctor with a rare blood condition who turns into a 'bat man'.

No, not 'Batman'. He plays a man who literally turns into a bat with superpowers.

In the trailer, it's pretty evident that Dr Morbius tries to experiment a lot with his rare blood type and it somehow turns quite morbid.

But for us Marvel fans, it does seem quite exciting.

Watch the trailer here.

The release date isn't confirmed, but the film is dropping this summer.