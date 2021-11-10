Ever since Jee Le Zaraa was announced, we've all been hoping for one thing, that we get to see the OG cast of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in the film.

And it looks like our wishes have come true because this Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar film, is allegedly going to have a cameo from our ZNMD boys - Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol.

Jee Le Zaraa is slated to release in 2023 and will star Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

We can't wait for this crossover from our Bollywood dreams!