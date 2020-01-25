F.R.I.E.N.D.S fanatic, would you believe me if I told you that Rachel Green is on a surprising spree, serving coffee to visitors in Central Perk?

Jennifer Aniston was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres and hosting her show as a guest. And because she was on the sets of The Ellen Show, she knew she had to keep her prank game strong.

So, she decided to surprise tourists who were visiting the sets of Central Perk, which was in the same Warner Bros lot where F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was shot back in the day.

Jennifer Aniston had her tough-cookie, game face on. As soon as people would take a seat on the iconic tangerine couch, Jen would spring out of nowhere and spookily surprise the fans.

When a duo said that their favourite character was Ross, Rachel furiously popped from the couch, hilariously surprised the visitors and said in betrayal, "Ross, really?

Another one of the visitor thought that this was either an imposter with a Rachel mask on or a doppelganger of Rachel Green who was trying to fool them.

Well, all we can say is, the iconic orange couch witnessed a roller coaster of emotions, excited screams and tears, after a really very long time.

Watch the full video here: