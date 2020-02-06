Anyone who has ever, for any reason whatsoever, checked out WWE wrestler John Cena's Instagram page knows that he never posts explanations for the photos he posts. I mean, that's pretty much what his Insta bio states.

And with his latest post, he appears to have been lending his support to Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz.

Or at least, that's what social media seems to believe.

What a lucky day

This is Asim's and Asimians hardwork sweet result

Today is the best day

It's more than winning the trophy#JohnCenaSupportingAsim — Asim Ki Asli Gf (@Narshiya4) February 5, 2020

Personally, I am just surprised Cena follows Bigg Boss. Guess those fights are more entertaining than the ones he takes part in!