Anyone who has ever, for any reason whatsoever, checked out WWE wrestler John Cena's Instagram page knows that he never posts explanations for the photos he posts. I mean, that's pretty much what his Insta bio states.
And with his latest post, he appears to have been lending his support to Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz.
Or at least, that's what social media seems to believe.
John cena posted pic of Asim ❤️❤️❤️😍😍 #JohnCenasupportingAsim pic.twitter.com/VIHNKU536A— Aleesa (@Alishap03313720) February 5, 2020
This is called success 😍😍😍 #JohnCenaSupportingAsim #AsliFans #AsimForTheWin @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/NlGYXuB8ve— Nahed Hasan (@nahedhasan1021) February 5, 2020
Very big achievement for asim riaz ...getting international support #JohnCenaSupportingAsim#JohnCena@BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss— nirbhay kumar (@nirbhay19387332) February 5, 2020
Thank You @JohnCena Sir For Sharing @imrealasim'S Pic It Means ALot..— Riyaz102Khan (@Riyaz102K) February 5, 2020
Really #AsimRiaz is Deserving This..
Thanks Again @JohnCena htt#JohnCenaSupportingAsim pic.twitter.com/VPu762GiEF
Hey...let's show some love to @JohnCena ,let's all asimian thank him by tweeting #JohnCenaSupportingAsim all over..@realumarriaz @TeamAsimRiaz @imrealasim @SumitkadeI @TheKhbri @Lubna_Lah @GAUAHAR_KHAN @BenafshaSoona— Sanchu Bansal(Asimians) (@BansalSanchu) February 5, 2020
#JohnCenaSupportingAsim— Jitendra Rathore (@Jitendr79508017) February 5, 2020
This is really unbelievable and unexpected ♥️🤩 A huge success!!! Nobody can even imagine this... Thank You @JohnCena We respect you a lot 💪🏻♥️ #JohnCenaWithAsim@BiggBoss @_kritikaRao_ @realumarriaz @realhimanshi @RealVinduSingh @imrealasim @monika___99 pic.twitter.com/e5QF6ubunG
What a lucky day— Asim Ki Asli Gf (@Narshiya4) February 5, 2020
This is Asim's and Asimians hardwork sweet result
Today is the best day
It's more than winning the trophy#JohnCenaSupportingAsim
With proof#AsimKeAsliFan #JohnCenaSupportingAsim pic.twitter.com/1KCtu7ssVW— Mithi😎 (@Mithi53893874) February 5, 2020
Personally, I am just surprised Cena follows Bigg Boss. Guess those fights are more entertaining than the ones he takes part in!