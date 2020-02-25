This Sunday, John Oliver, host of HBO's Last Week Tonight spent a good portion of his show talking about Indian PM Narendra Modi, his policies, the controversial CAA/NRC exercise, and the ruling party's divisive politics.

First of all, he objected to Trump calling Modi the 'Father of India', well because we already have a man for that.

The political commentator admitted that Modi was a charismatic leader and praised some of his policies like providing new LPG connections to millions and building toilets but was quick to jump on his more public and dynamic failures, like the demonetisation.

Oliver also tore into the RSS, calling it a Hindu-nationalist paramilitary organisation and questioned Modi and the BJP's ideological affiliation with the organisation.

He also reminded us about the founders of RSS, who were in support of Hitler for the ethnic cleansing of the 6 million jewish people.

Oliver then turned his attention to the CAA and the NRC and spoke in length about its divisive a discriminatory nature, especially against religious minorities, which in this case happens to be Muslims.

He actually summed it up quite nicely.

The 18 minutes of the episode that HBO uploaded on YouTube also has him speak about UP's CM Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister and Modi's right-hand man Amit Shah and the numerous religiously intolerant statements given by them.

In fact, Twiter has been talking about this episode ever since it aired on Sunday.

“India, the home of enduring symbol of love [inset the pic of Taj Mahal], deserves more than this symbol of hate [inset the pic of #Modi].”



So thankful to #JohnOliver to explain to the world what exactly is happening in India.



Watch from 10:05:https://t.co/9NPCfvi6PN — Kiran Tom Sajan (@KiranTom) February 24, 2020

"India deserves more than this temporary symbol of hate (referring to Modi)"@iamjohnoliver dissects Modi-Shah-RSS's vicious hate campaign and gives a clear view about their divide-and-rule Nazi-inspired ideology.#JohnOliver #AmitShahMustResign #Delhi https://t.co/Ep4Nhq96Pu — Saurav Das (@OfficialSauravD) February 25, 2020

You all must watch this .. How talk show host does what journalism should been ..



Absolutely straight, to the point and how poetically he covers Modi and breaks all what we think is right with the leader/party of our country .. #JohnOliver - Thank You 😊

https://t.co/aWcFpH5gWf — Abhinav (@sauravloves) February 25, 2020

Leave everything and watch @LastWeekTonight @iamjohnoliver take down the extremist policies adapted by this regime endangering the very ideals of democracy, secularism and collective harmony. #JohnOliver #CAA_NRC_NPRhttps://t.co/o4Bjs0ScsKhttps://t.co/o4Bjs0ScsK — Ankit Maheshwari (@cosmicjocker) February 24, 2020

70 years later we have to rely on a British man to tell the world about our Country’s distress. #JohnOliver #LastWeekTonight — Ash leel ketchum (@perry_mahashay) February 25, 2020

You can watch the episode here:

Oliver had previously covered Modi and his politics, his role during the 2002 riots in Gujarat among other things when he did an episode on the Indian elections in 2014.