There is good news for every Batman fan out there who is tired of re-watching the 2019 cult film, Joker. There is possibly a second one on the table!

In a recent behind-the-scenes video released by Warner Bros. Entertainment, producer Bradley Cooper let it slip that this film was merely the first of many to follow.

Todd called me and said ‘listen I have this crazy idea for this altered version of DC, and the first one is the origin story of Joker.

- Bradley Cooper

Yes, you read that right! This is just the 'first one' and we probably should be expecting the second film by October 2021.

Watch the full video here:

Rumours are afloat that WB is in talks with Todd Phillips to direct the film, but the director has denied it saying nothing is official as of yet.