After 3 years of incessant campaigning by Jack Snyder fans, the director's version of Justice League will now be released on HBO Max in 2021, BBC reported. 

Zack Snyder, who had originally directed the film had left the production before it was finished due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon, the director of The Avengers, was then brought in to complete the movie but made it light-hearted.

Whedon did several reshoots and fans suggested he gave the film a lighter tone than Synder's original intent.  

He is also widely held responsible for the Superman CGI moustache debacle by the fans, as well as getting rid of the Man of Steel's iconic black suit. 

Twitter has been celebrating ever since the news broke. 

It is not yet known whether the new version, set to be released in 2021 will be a six-part series or a nearly four-hour-long director's-cut film. 