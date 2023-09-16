After Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash Tiwary is here with another crime-thriller, Kaala.

The show revolves around reverse hawala and the crimes associated with it. It focuses on an intelligence officer who needs to stop a 14 trillion money shipment being made by a dangerous businessman. However, things take an intriguing turn when he gets accused of unethical activities. 

Here’s what the audience thought of the show:

The show seems intriguing and we can’t wait to watch it!