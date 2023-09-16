After Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash Tiwary is here with another crime-thriller, Kaala.

The show revolves around reverse hawala and the crimes associated with it. It focuses on an intelligence officer who needs to stop a 14 trillion money shipment being made by a dangerous businessman. However, things take an intriguing turn when he gets accused of unethical activities.

Here’s what the audience thought of the show:

Saw five episodes of T-Series and Bejoy Nambiar’s web series ‘Kaala’ and found them very entertaining, engaging and intriguing. Some lovely performances by Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Danish Aslam, Jitin Gulati and others. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/uPWeJ4Tg8P — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) September 15, 2023

Hotstar delivers the most hits every year. Their range is solid. But no one does big shows better than amazon and I feel #BambaiMeriJaan is going to hit it out of park. #kaala looks more like a critics favorite. — Dinkar Vijan (@dinkar_vijan) September 12, 2023

Watch the magic of Bejoy Nambiar’s nuanced and get immersed in his intense world with Kaala.#KaalaOnHotstar — vikas (@vikas77669) September 15, 2023

Kaala takes you on a thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists. Bejoy Nambiar's vision is exceptional. Don't skip this one! #KaalaOnHotstar — Tanu (@TanuK0_) September 15, 2023

Kaala is a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense. Bejoy Nambiar's direction is a class apart. Don't miss it! #KaalaOnHotstar — Harshad Samant (@Sharmaj59631154) September 15, 2023

Last month we get two Barun Sobti Promos in one day, today we have it for Avinash tiwary ! Tu hi mera Sunday folks are really alike #Kaala #Bambaimerijaan — একলা চলো রে (@randrumman) August 23, 2023

Kaala is a must-watch for every thriller enthusiast. Bejoy Nambiar's direction and Avinash Tiwari's performance make it a winner. #KaalaOnHotstar — Sibhani Mahatre (@shibanirekt) September 15, 2023

Kaala series dekhi maine, ek aisi revenge saga hai jo aap soch bhi nahi skte, bahut hi umda direction hai Bejoy ka, har character ne apne role ko justice di hai, aur Avinash Tiwari to bhai chaa gaye.. #KaalaOnHotstar — Rajbir Kumar™ (@imRajbir_) September 15, 2023

The show seems intriguing and we can’t wait to watch it!