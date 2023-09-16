After Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash Tiwary is here with another crime-thriller, Kaala.
The show revolves around reverse hawala and the crimes associated with it. It focuses on an intelligence officer who needs to stop a 14 trillion money shipment being made by a dangerous businessman. However, things take an intriguing turn when he gets accused of unethical activities.
Here’s what the audience thought of the show:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The show seems intriguing and we can’t wait to watch it!
Top picks for you
EntertainmentSnigdha Nalini Oreyaabout 11 hours ago | 3 min read
EntertainmentAaliyah Jainabout 11 hours ago | 3 min read
EntertainmentManya Ailawadiabout 12 hours ago | 5 min read