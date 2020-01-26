Directer-producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami have been conferred with Padma Shri award this year.

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Jahor have been conferred with Padma Shri award. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/aNR9CeOflM — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

All four are among the six film personalities who are being honoured for their contribution in the field of performing arts.

Director Karan Johar on Twitter added that he's honoured to receive the award.

Ekta Kapoor added that she's out of words.

Talking about receiving this honour, actor Kangana Ranaut added,

I'm humbled and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.

But Twitter wasn't too thrilled with their nominations.

Ye adnan Sami ko kyun diya gaya hai bhai? — Er R K Daharwal🇮🇳आर के डहरवाल🇮🇳رکدہاروال (@DaharwalK) January 25, 2020

Bc... What is the contribution of Adnan Sami except bootlicking govt??? — Saddam صدام (@Hussain_Md_) January 25, 2020

Karan Johar for making Student of the Year? — Idazaa (@Idazaa2) January 25, 2020

1. @NetflixIndia creates series’s with hinduphobic content.



2. Karan johar comes and completely ruins @NetflixIndia.



3. Karan Johar gets Padmashri.



😂😂😂#PadmaAwards pic.twitter.com/btFTzBnboG — Laxmikant Deshpande (@Laxmikant261) January 25, 2020

What the hell karan johar & ekta kapoor seriously 😂😂😂 what for making alt balaji shows or soty type movies 🤔🤔🤔 — Sourav Gupta (@SouravGuptaMBBS) January 25, 2020

Sab thik h karan johar ko kyu😂 — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) January 25, 2020

Karan Johar is being awarded a Padma Shri......



I've seen it all.



It's official : Padma Shri is the National equivalent of Filmfare awards. https://t.co/L9WzGKmRZC — Brandy Sahni (@BrandySahni) January 25, 2020

#PadmaAwards #PadmaShri



Karan Johar & Ekta Kapoor have been awarded padma shri.



Meanwhile Ananya Panday:

I need this one because pic.twitter.com/2lxnj7q1Q4 — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) January 25, 2020

What was the last song Adnan Sami sang??? — Avatar_Aang (@the_aang1) January 25, 2020

Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in India which is announced on Republic Day every year.

