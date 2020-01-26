Directer-producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami have been conferred with Padma Shri award this year. 

All four are among the six film personalities who are being honoured for their contribution in the field of performing arts.

Director Karan Johar on Twitter added that he's honoured to receive the award. 

Ekta Kapoor added that she's out of words. 

Talking about receiving this honour, actor Kangana Ranaut added,  

I'm humbled and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country. 

But Twitter wasn't too thrilled with their nominations.

Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in India which is announced on Republic Day every year. 

