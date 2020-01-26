Directer-producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami have been conferred with Padma Shri award this year.
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Jahor have been conferred with Padma Shri award.
All four are among the six film personalities who are being honoured for their contribution in the field of performing arts.
Director Karan Johar on Twitter added that he's honoured to receive the award.
Karan Johar
Ekta Kapoor added that she's out of words.
Ekta Kapoor
Talking about receiving this honour, actor Kangana Ranaut added,
I'm humbled and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.
But Twitter wasn't too thrilled with their nominations.
Ye adnan Sami ko kyun diya gaya hai bhai?
Karan Johar for making Student of the Year?
1. @NetflixIndia creates series's with hinduphobic content.
2. Karan johar comes and completely ruins @NetflixIndia.
3. Karan Johar gets Padmashri.
#PadmaAwards
What the hell karan johar & ekta kapoor seriously 😂😂😂 what for making alt balaji shows or soty type movies 🤔🤔🤔
Karan Johar is being awarded a Padma Shri......
I've seen it all.
It's official : Padma Shri is the National equivalent of Filmfare awards.
#PadmaAwards #PadmaShri
Prince Pandey
Karan Johar & Ekta Kapoor have been awarded padma shri.
Meanwhile Ananya Panday:
I need this one because
Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in India which is announced on Republic Day every year.
