Kangana Ranaut is known for boldly voicing her opinions and sharing information about the way Bollywood functions.

This time, she has made a shocking revelation about how the consumption of drugs is a common practice among the high and mighty of Bollywood.

Recently, she tweeted about cocaine being one of the most popular drugs in the film industry that is apparently served in almost all house parties.

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

In her tweet, she also reveals that this drug is served for free at house parties of some of the biggest stars of the Bollywood industry.

But, she also reveals something far more shocking. Sometimes, allegedly, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and served to the guests without their knowledge.

Over the past few months, Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal with regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. At the moment CBI probe has been ordered into the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.