Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor popularly known for her dance hits like Babydoll and Chitiyan Kalaiyan has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after she allegedly hid her travel history from the airport authorities.

According to reports, after concealing her travel history, the 41-year-old-singer irresponsibly threw a lavish party at a 5-star-hotel for her friends and family, after she returned on March 15 from London.

Officially announcing her diagnosis on one of her social media platforms, she claims that she started seeing the symptoms 4-days after her arrival. She further commented:

For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.

Even though she claims that she was tested by the airport authorities, various sources have revealed that she dodged the screening.

My colleague @ShivendraAajTak has learnt that #KanikaKapoor escaped screening at Lucknow airport, by colluding with authorities on ground and hiding in the washroom.



Time to find & penalise these others culpable too. https://t.co/eelFClXFvG — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 20, 2020

Netizens are furious with her behaviour and are demanding strict punishment for her actions:

Let me say this aloud - #KanikaKapoor needs to be arrested and given some punishment. Any person knowingly putting life of others in danger needs to be stringently dealt with as we battle #CoronavirusOutbreakindia



This woman should be charged with criminal negligence. Period. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 20, 2020

Educated fools like #kanikakapoor are more dangerous than #coronavirus itself. India had successfully kept the disease at bay for a long time but irresponsible n juvenile behaviour can upset the fight. — Tuhin A. Sinha (@tuhins) March 20, 2020

How uneducated are some privileged ones in our country!

Shame #KanikaKapoor https://t.co/vpw4Xsn0PI — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) March 20, 2020

#KanikaKapoor tests positive for COVID-19.

*Meanwhile People who attended her party : pic.twitter.com/qZ35IbYVVT — Raj Ujjwal (@rajusual) March 20, 2020

Kanika kapoor is irresponsible .World is battling a disease but inko party karni hai wo bhi 100 log ko bulake. Jail would be an easy escape for as she will get bail easily so i hope she is made to pay money for those who are infected because of her. #kanikakapoor https://t.co/J4tJn9yMcj — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) March 20, 2020

And we call them our celebrities #KanikaKapoor 😠😠😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/UTahLDZsHC — THE BONE DOCTOR OF J & K Dr Vikas Padha (@DrVikasPadha) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor returned from London to Lucknow, hid in the bathroom of airport and sneaked out without informing anyone and gave dinner party to a 100 people. Now she has been found infected with Corona Virus. — Rishi Rajput (@RajputRis) March 20, 2020

#KanikaKapoor hosted a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel and now she tests positive for COVID-19.

Those who attended her party :-#KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/yP0bEzSn6s — Nishant Raj (@nishant4_king) March 20, 2020

#kanikakapoor episode just shows that Stardom & Money and privilege doesn’t guarantee minimum common sense. Their irresponsible behaviour can upset the fight against #coronavirus which till date has been reasonably contained in India pic.twitter.com/CpD3yozpjh — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) March 20, 2020

Another example of a moron celebrity



Singer #KanikaKapoor of Baby Doll hide her details with the authorities after she returned from London



She joined a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with 100 people



Now she is tested positive



She must be sued for it. — Rishi Mishra (@RishiMishra_) March 20, 2020

#Kanikakapoor returned from London to Lucknow, hid in the bathroom of airport and sneaked out without informing anyone and gave dinner party to a 100 people. Now she has been found infected with Corona Virus. She should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/HnpqyyxEYo — Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) March 20, 2020

Educated,rich,privileged ppl are behaving as most uneducated ones and putting risk on lives of poors.



#KanikaKapoor — Soumy Sharma (@SoumySharma11) March 20, 2020

Tax all the rich people who imported this disease. — Abh (@Abh17431725) March 20, 2020

There is #KartikAaryan who made the monologue for public safety from #CoronaVirus.



Then there is #KanikaKapoor who put 100 lives in danger by throwing a party while she was infected with the virus.



Bollywood has many artists, but only a few are human. — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) March 20, 2020

We hope that the UP healthcare professionals are able to track down and hopefully quarantine every attendee and hotel staff that she came in contact with during the party.