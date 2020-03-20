In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, actor Kartik Aaryan has released another monologue - and this time around it applies to everyone.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, the actor urged people to practice social distancing and avoid public places, but in his usual rant style.

He also urged people to not take the outbreak lightly and stay at home as much as they can, because the situation requires us to be cautious and serious.

People were quick to appreciate his novel approach to spreading awareness:

Finally, Kartik Aaryan delivers a message that everyone should listen to.