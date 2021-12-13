Ever since their wedding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been posting pictures from the ceremony, and today the bride shared photos of her bridal entry where her sisters held the "chadar" over her head.

In her caption, she wrote:

Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!

People have been applauding her for breaking the stereotypes as this is a tradition generally carried out by men.

Katrina Kaif posts photos of her bridal entry. She walked to the mandap under a phoolon ka chaadar carried by her sisters. 🥺🧿#VickatKiShaadi #Vickat#KatrinaVickyKiShaadi#vickykatrinakishaadi pic.twitter.com/oWqlFuwV32 — ѕнαу (@shayararar) December 13, 2021

This caption has our heart! 🥺❤️

I can feel her completely.. Me having 2 sisters, this caption of Katrina hits the chord at another level🥺🤧



I wish that Katrina and her sisters may always stay close knit always ❤#KatrinaKaif #KatrinaVickyKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/hKvfHiYj5x — 💛 (@i_akks) December 13, 2021

Katrina and Vicky also shared pictures from their mehendi and sangeet, and both of them look like a dream in them.

