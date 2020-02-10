Everyone knows that among us mere mortals walks a man with the face and heart of an angel. Of course, I am talking about Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves aka the man who is too pure for this world. 

And he just proved that again, when he brought his mother Patricia Taylor as his date to the Oscars. 

In coordinated suits, the two definitely served a strikingly amazing look on the red carpet. And of course, Twitter wasted no time in talking about it all: 

