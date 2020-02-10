Everyone knows that among us mere mortals walks a man with the face and heart of an angel. Of course, I am talking about Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves aka the man who is too pure for this world.
And he just proved that again, when he brought his mother Patricia Taylor as his date to the Oscars.
In coordinated suits, the two definitely served a strikingly amazing look on the red carpet. And of course, Twitter wasted no time in talking about it all:
Be like Keanu Reeves, make your mum your +1 pic.twitter.com/ap1FAuRvLf— ً (@Ienscap) February 10, 2020
AND HE LOVES HIS MOM 😩❤— Sarah (@borhapsarah) February 10, 2020
Keanu: 1
Everyone at the Oscars: 0 https://t.co/CbuMyi4ahh
keanu reeves bringing his mom to the #Oscars is the best thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/mCMIPVMe1o— 𝚕𝚎𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚎. (@keanusre) February 10, 2020
Here he is...with mom.... Thank you....— Poklukar Janja (@PoklukarJ) February 10, 2020
❤❤❤❤#keanureeves pic.twitter.com/PciijloJnn
Keanu Reeves arriving with his mom at the #Oscars red carpet ❤ pic.twitter.com/nIw1ZWFqu8— déia (@partygirlu2) February 10, 2020
Omg, Keanu Reeves, my panties got wet. With all respect. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/769f3Qacl2— human (@deppwow) February 10, 2020
I wanted to stay up and watch the #Oscars but nothing can top Keanu Reeves & his mom on the #redcarpet— BetiblueK (@BetiblueK) February 10, 2020
Night y'all. pic.twitter.com/yErxR2Co2C
Best dressed at this Oscars 2020 is Keanu Reeves and his mom Patricia https://t.co/SX39xpfdYl— @denniselikeskeanu (@dennisekeanumet) February 10, 2020
Don't care about the #Oscars this year except for the fact that #KeanuReeves is there with his mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ufz8wDl1BU— Brujita ♑️ (@StrayKittyyy) February 10, 2020
Keanu, are you for real?