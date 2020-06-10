If you thought Keanu Reeves was all about those amazing action sequences, well, there's a lot of 'music' in him in the new trailer of Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The movie featuring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter is the third instalment in the Bill & Ted franchise. The trailer tells us that the 'excellent' music duo and best friends have aged considerably and still have the desire to save the world with their music.

This is the third movie since the 1991 release of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, which is directed by Dear Parisot. The two will supposedly go through a time-travelling escapade where their tunes can bring harmony and alignment back to the universe.

The movie is slated to premiere in the Summer of 2020.

Watch the trailer here.

All pictures are sourced from the trailer.