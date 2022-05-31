It's difficult to deal with the expectations of society, that are already exceedingly high, to begin with. But if you're a woman, it seems like nothing can make the world happy. This is exactly what happened during the Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions, when a journalist asked Kiara Advani about when she's getting married.

During the trailer launch of Jugjugg Jeeyo, the cast was seen answering questions about the film and the production. However, a journalist went on to ask Kiara about when she's planning to 'settle' like the others in the crew. The question was dismissive and also disrespectful to the actor's work and role in the film.

And, her response to the question was the perfect comeback. She mentioned that getting married isn't the only requirement to be 'well-settled', and there are other things that count - the fact that she's working.

Her reply shut the journalist and was also praised by the rest of the cast - rightly so.

Bina shaadi ke bhi main well-settled ho sakti hu na? Main well settled hoon, main kaam kar rhi hu, kama rahi hu. Main khush hoon.

- Kiara Advani

People often ask such questions from women, where all their professional achievements are dismissed. Even if she's independent and great at her job, the ultimate achievement comes down to getting married.

Marriage is a choice, and it's high time that society registers it as one.