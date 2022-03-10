While it's a fact that celebrities enjoy a more privileged life than most people, hearing them say things that are tone-deaf and that reek of privilege is never a joy ride.

Because unfortunately, many celebrities are so encapsulated by their wealth, influence and status that it blocks them from seeing how other people are experiencing this thing called life. Let's take a look at the celebs who have sadly, passed such remarks.

1. Sara Ali Khan

We all remember when Sara Ali Khan made this extremely colourist statement during a talk show, right?

If you wanna be tan, just put some on some bronzer, and if you wanna be fair, put on some powder. It’s not the end of the world, and it shouldn’t define you at all. There is a higher probability and success rate for you to attempt to change yourself, than the world, because they are not going to change.

- Sara Ali Khan in conversation with Barkha Dutt

Recently, Kim K got a lot of flak for telling women to get up off their butts and just work hard. Many people couldn't help but point out that she may not be in the position to say such a thing.

Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people who want to work.

- Kim Kardashian told Variety Magazine

3. Saif Ali Khan

When Saif Ali Khan compared actors' work to the job of frontline workers, during the pandemic, it caused quite the uproar and rightly so.

During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.

- Saif Ali Khan told The Quint

4. Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot really put us through a bit of a mental wringer when she released a collaborated song to help ease the world's distress during the pandemic. There was just too much chaos and grief in the world at the time for a song to heal it.

5. Pooja Bedi

Let's not forget how Pooja Bedi told her followers to not care about the pandemic and roam free wherever they can. People's lives depended on everyone social distancing and taking proper precautions, y'know?

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

6. Sonam Kapoor

When Sonam Kapoor made a whole lot of people mad with her classist comment. Not only was her statement insensitive, it was also based on parental and generational wealth. Which, simply put, is privilege at its best.

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

7. Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya really woke up one morning and just blamed the less fortunate for their circumstances. Yes sir, blame people who are suffering because of systemic failure for losing their most valuable possession, their lives.

Kutta road pe soyega, kutte ki maut marega, roads garib ke baap ki nahi hai I was homeless and never slept on the road.

- Abhijeet Bhattacharya

8. Soni Razdan

Unfortunately, with this statement, actor Soni Razdan sort of implied that actors deserved the vaccine more than others. Which, let's be honest, was not true.

So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet 😒🙈🤷🏻‍♀️ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 17, 2021

9. Hema Malini

This was another really disappointing statement we heard from actor Hema Malini. These words of hers definitely stirred up people's temperament quite a lot and TBH sounded biased.

Vrindavan widows have a bank balance, good income, nice beds, but they beg out of habit.

- Hema Malini told NDTV

When we talk about fitness and bodies, it's important to remember that not everyone's mental health is in the same state as ours. And mental health has a lot to do with privilege. So when Akshay Kumar told people that they should die if they cannot work out, naturally people couldn't hold themselves back from unleashing the sass.

i spat out my coffee pic.twitter.com/AqZ5OxhI2X — tavi ツ (@oddtavish) February 3, 2022

Jeez, reading these induces an almost irreversible cringe.