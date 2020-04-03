A lot of celebrities from Bollywood have contributed a generous amount of money to help fight the coronavirus menace in India.

The latest celebrity to join this list is Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK has announced a series of initiatives to support the Covid-19 battle by donating to seven organisations. He is donating through his four companies Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX.

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

He pledged his support to organisations including PM Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Roti Foundation, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation among others. He urged everyone to come together and make each other "kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead."

Twitterati applauded Bollywood's Badshah for this generous donation.

Shahrukh khan is donating to



⚪PM cares Fund ( Unknown amount due to his principles not allowing him)

⚪CM Cares fund (MH)

⚪CM cares fund (Wst bengal)

⚪50,000 Personal Protective Equipments PPE Kits (Something that d country is desperately lacking)

(1/2)#SRKDonatesForCovid pic.twitter.com/G9MYEUehWS — Javed (@JoySRKian_1) April 2, 2020

He is not just donating, He’s taking care of 5500 families for a month & ensuring that they actually receive the services 🙏 #SRKDonatesForCovid pic.twitter.com/syDxPs5VSe — LJ (@iamSRKFanLJ) April 2, 2020

@iamsrk Sir

No new movie announcement since last 1.5 years-No Income

1 or 2 moviea under production banner- Minimal Income from there

IPL got delayed-No Income

Just merely few ads!!

But still whatever you have donated, hats off to you.

Farishtey hote hain#SRKDonatesForCovid — iamsourav (@iamsourav_raj) April 3, 2020

Wonderful to see this gesture from you. Even if you don't believe in sharing your charitable acts publicly, this will inspire millions. Thank you. — Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) April 2, 2020

Converting into amounts :-



1. PPE Kits - 12.5 Cr

2. Food for 55k families - 7 Cr

3. 2k cooked meals - 50 lakhs

4. 3 lakh meal kits - 18 Cr

5. Essentials & grocery items for 25k workers - 2 Cr



Total - 40cr (Baring Donations & help to Acid attacks survivors) #SRKDonatesForCovid pic.twitter.com/N52ei49hkd — 𝖩ηуαη (@TheLoyal_RkF) April 2, 2020

Do it like SRK... Diversifies his contribution all across, from the PM-CARE funds, to CM Relief fun and also steps in to support the daily wage workers and health care staff. Basically, a comprehensive to the point plan in the time of crises. Well done @iamsrk #SRKDonatesForCovid https://t.co/WgW7zmyAoO — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 2, 2020

Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana have donated and helped those who are worst hit by this lockdown.