A lot of celebrities from Bollywood have contributed a generous amount of money to help fight the coronavirus menace in India.

The latest celebrity to join this list is Shah Rukh Khan.  

SRK has announced a series of initiatives to support the Covid-19 battle by donating to seven organisations. He is donating through his four companies Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX.    

He pledged his support to organisations including PM Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Roti Foundation, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation among others. He urged everyone to come together and make each other "kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead."

Twitterati applauded Bollywood's Badshah for this generous donation. 

Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana have donated and helped those who are worst hit by this lockdown. 