Koffee with Karan season 7 is just 3 episodes out, and one thing is for sure, it is satiating our needs for all gossip of the industry. Thanks to its debut on OTT on Disney+ Hotstar, we got to see celebs and Karan Johar in their most unfiltered versions.

Coming back to the juiciest gossip, we have compiled the times Bollywood celebs got candid about their love life! Read on.

1. When Samantha got candid about her feelings after her divorce. She shared her journey, and she feels she is stronger now.



2. When Samantha revealed she is not looking for love but would go on a holiday with Karan.

3. When Sara Ali Khan made a cheeky remark about her ex.

4. When Ranveer being Ranveer- confessed that he has a sex playlist.

Well, revealing more about the sex playlist, Ranveer shared he has one for different moods including - sensual, loving sex to raunchy, randy, and dirty sex. He also gave a demo of what a classical sex playlist would be like.

5. When Alia Bhatt talked about her wedding ring and shared it is extremely special to her as it's engraved with their relationship philosophy.

6. When Alia Bhatt talked about one myth that was busted after getting married. She got real about her suhaag raat and said:



7. When Ranveer revealed he saved Deepika's number as 'Baby' with a babyface and pink hearts. Awww!



8. When Karan Johar talked about manifestation powers and subtly revealed Sara and Kartik were dating.

9. When Sara Ali Khan revealed the person she would want to date from the industry. Guess who?

10. When Karan Johar asked Akshay to talk about his successful marriage with Twinkle Khanna.

That said, we are rooting for more such juicy revelations from the upcoming Koffee with Karan episodes!

