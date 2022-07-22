Koffee with Karan season 7 is just 3 episodes out, and one thing is for sure, it is satiating our needs for all gossip of the industry. Thanks to its debut on OTT on Disney+ Hotstar, we got to see celebs and Karan Johar in their most unfiltered versions. 

Coming back to the juiciest gossip, we have compiled the times Bollywood celebs got candid about their love life! Read on.

via GIPHY

1. When Samantha got candid about her feelings after her divorce. She shared her journey, and she feels she is stronger now.  

Karan Johar and Samantha Prabhu

2. When Samantha revealed she is not looking for love but would go on a holiday with Karan.

Karan Johar and Samantha Prabhu

3. When Sara Ali Khan made a cheeky remark about her ex. 

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan

4. When Ranveer being Ranveer- confessed that he has a sex playlist.

Well, revealing more about the sex playlist, Ranveer shared he has one for different moods including - sensual, loving sex to raunchy, randy, and dirty sex. He also gave a demo of what a classical sex playlist would be like. 

Ranveer Singh

5. When Alia Bhatt talked about her wedding ring and shared it is extremely special to her as it's engraved with their relationship philosophy. 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

6. When Alia Bhatt talked about one myth that was busted after getting married. She got real about her suhaag raat and said: 

Alia Bhatt

7. When Ranveer revealed he saved Deepika's number as 'Baby' with a babyface and pink hearts. Awww!

Ranveer Singh

8. When Karan Johar talked about manifestation powers and subtly revealed Sara and Kartik were dating. 

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan

9. When Sara Ali Khan revealed the person she would want to date from the industry. Guess who?

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan

10. When Karan Johar asked Akshay to talk about his successful marriage with Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar

That said, we are rooting for more such juicy revelations from the upcoming Koffee with Karan episodes!

