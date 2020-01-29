Actor and comedian, Kumail Nanjiani took all of us by surprise, last year in December, when he revealed his chiseled new physique for his upcoming role in Marvel's, The Eternals.

Suddenly, people found themselves drooling over Kumail's well-sculpted physique.

But, more than anyone else, Pornhub seemed to have been the most impressed, as they used his muscular body as a cover photo in the "Muscular Mens" category on their site, along side "Mature" and "MILF".

The porn site did not offer Kumail any money for putting up his shirtless picture on their website but, they did find another way of appreciating him.

Apparently, they gave him a 10-year-free subscription to Pornhub Premium that he is making full use of. While speaking to Conan O' Brian, this is what he had to say about his free premium subscription:

Free porn is good, but when you go to premium! I can develop fetishes — crazy ones — over the next 10 years, and I know I'll be taken care of. There's a lot.

You can watch his full interview with Conan O' Brain here:

Later, he also revealed that he is extremely happy with this deal.