It's time to bend, snap, and smile people! Because Legally Blonde 3 is officially in the works. 

Legally Blonde 3
And Dr. Lahiri aka Mindy Kaling is working on the script, along with Dan Goor. 

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role of attorney and all-around badass diva, Elle Woods. 

Kaling, who shot to widespread fame with The Mindy Project, has also written episodes for The Office and co-written the screenplay for the recently released teen comedy, Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling
Naturally, Twitterati was more than happy with this announcement: 

Guess it's time to use legal jargon in everyday life, again!  

