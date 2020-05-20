It's time to bend, snap, and smile people! Because Legally Blonde 3 is officially in the works.

And Dr. Lahiri aka Mindy Kaling is working on the script, along with Dan Goor.

So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people! https://t.co/zOC3WCckjN via @Deadline — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 19, 2020

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role of attorney and all-around badass diva, Elle Woods.

Some things are just meant to be!😜I’m SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3! 💖💫This is #ElleWoodsApproved!💯 pic.twitter.com/Nlz2yMbpcV — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 19, 2020

Kaling, who shot to widespread fame with The Mindy Project, has also written episodes for The Office and co-written the screenplay for the recently released teen comedy, Never Have I Ever.

Naturally, Twitterati was more than happy with this announcement:

Honestly @mindykaling writing Legally Blonde 3 is a DREAM come true. It’s two of my favorite leading ladies coming together (again) and it’s going to be goddamn glorious. Where’s that production email so I can send my resume and pictures of baby animals every day for 6 months? — madison (@mtaucoin) May 20, 2020

The first Legally Blonde taught us about the judicial branch. And the second Legally Blonde taught us about the legislative branch. So if Legally Blonde 3 doesn’t give us president Elle Woods, then don’t bother realeasing it. — Alex Courtney (@owlex_courtney) May 19, 2020

bitch mindy khaling is writing the screenplay for legally blonde 3 i'm so happy — lbb (@kiahrrra) May 20, 2020

Ex-fucking-cuse me? @mindykaling is co-writing Legally Blonde 3? TAKE MY INCREASINGLY WORTHLESS STERLING RIGHT NOW ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fMfl1RdGBx — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) May 19, 2020

Legally Blonde 3 written by Mindy Kaling?! I’m absolutely dead. — Mikayla Clancy (@mikgag) May 19, 2020

There’s going to be a Legally Blonde 3. That’s the kind of news I needed today. — Jenny Sturt (@JRSturt) May 19, 2020

THERE’S GONNA BE A LEGALLY BLONDE 3?!?! AND MINDY KALING’S WRITING IT!!! I CANNOT BREATHE @ReeseW @mindykaling #LegallyBlonde3 — nazneen (@naznsaleh) May 20, 2020

Guess it's time to use legal jargon in everyday life, again!

omg legally blonde 3 is in the works with @ReeseW as actor / producer & @mindykaling is writing the script !!!!!! 🤩🤩🤩 — Faye Yang (@fayexyang) May 20, 2020

I still think one of the reasons I became a lawyer was Elle Woods. Cannot wait for LB3!https://t.co/pG6mZn4wB1 — Mallory Stoll (@galpalmal87) May 20, 2020

