On April 29, 2020, Irrfan Khan passed away after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumor. His untimely demise left his fans, and friends, shocked and there was an outpouring of grief on social media.

And now, an official statement by Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar has been released.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT from #IrrfanKhan’s family - his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan... pic.twitter.com/VRpcaV9Y4V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2020

Sutapa stated that Irrfan's demise is not a loss, but rather, a gain of the things Irrfan taught.

How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve.

She also talked about the way Irrfan Khan led his life, by never settling for the 'ordinary', and that's what she has learned as his partner.

The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn’t let me settle for ordinary in any thing. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet.

She ended her statement by sharing that she will plant his favourite tree on the spot where he is buried, so that its fragrance may continue to touch his fans:

Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won’t call them fans but family for years to come.

A brilliant actor, whose honest and heartfelt performances always left a deep impact on the audience, his demise has left a void in the film industry that can never be filled.