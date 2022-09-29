I might have been late to watch F.R.I.E.N.D.S, but it has been the only show I binge-watched again and again and again! The warmth and comfort it offers are magical, and if you haven’t watched the show, trust me you’re missing out a lot. Though it’s hard to pick one favourite person from the show, I would always choose Phoebe Buffay!

Her kind heart and sass wooed me away. Remember her wedding with Mike and how they decided to go with a simple wedding in the snow. Oh my god! She totally nailed it.

We stumbled on a thread that has the most iconic Phoebe Buffay dialogues, and it’s time we learn from her words of wisdom. Here we go:

phoebe buffay iconic lines : a thread pic.twitter.com/dJ1fh6Ul3R — n (@shutupjoeyy) September 27, 2022

Oh yeah Phoebe, no would play with words better than you.

You get us and we get you, Phoebe.

Sign up now for a masterclass of self-love with Phoebe Buffay!

Say no but be sassy too. Also, how can you be so relatable all the time?

I hope you know no one beats her optimism and she is a queen of witty replies. Twittizens totally get Phoebe Buffay supremacy and here’s what they have to say.

THIS WILL ALWAYS BE ICONIC AND RELEVANT.



I hope to find friends like this though 😭😭 https://t.co/WUu99Jbxxq — thea (@chojungyeoja) September 27, 2022

phoebe for ever https://t.co/I16D1O4RuR — Life hate account but Evan Peters stan (@staanheaton) September 27, 2022

I aspire to be like Phoebe Buffay 🛐 https://t.co/yCHvDTfTeG pic.twitter.com/QjKL6rEWg6 — That Short Accountant (@there_it_is_ash) September 27, 2022

protect her at all costs https://t.co/TxvJLDeJd6 — SPEAK UP!! gareth (@swooptwt) September 27, 2022

I just want Phoebe's attitude towards life. https://t.co/aeXbOylgle — Anki (@Anki_ki_tweet) September 29, 2022

We love you, Phoebe!