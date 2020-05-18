There is finally something that we're looking forward to as much, if not more, than the end of the lockdown - it's the chance to smile and cheer at Abhay Deol's rockstar persona.

Yes, Abhay Deol is back in our lives with his latest film, Netflix's What Are The Odds?

The film stars Yashaswini Dayama as an awkward teenager, who, among other things, struggles with a crush on her music teacher (Abhay Deol and well, who wouldn't).

But, a meeting with a classmate she thinks is out of her league, and a series of unexpected encounters, has her wondering about how unpredictable life is.

The film, that appears to be a quirky comedy, also stars Monica Dogra, Karanvir Malhotra, Manu Rishi, and Sulabha Arya aka Kanta Ben.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film will release on Netflix on May 20.