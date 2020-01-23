For the people who became lifelong fans of Brie Larson after watching her play the mighty Captain Marvel, there's good news - Captain Marvel 2 is officially in the works.

But according to sources, the director and writer of the initial movie (Anna Boden and Ryan Fleckwill) not be coming back for the sequel and Marvel is hoping to find a female filmmaker for it.

Marvel has also replaced the writer of the first movie and are looking to hire Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on series WandaVision.

Captain Marvel was Marvel's very first female-centric movie and it generated over $1.1 billion worldwide.

The movie is likely arriving on screens in 2022.