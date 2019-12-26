Avengers: Endgame made all us Marvel fans realize that the entire saga was not just any superhero movie and it might take a while for any other movie to come even close to it.  

via GIPHY

But Endgame also made us realize that everything doesn't necessarily have a happy ending and we learnt it the hard way - by losing Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). 

via GIPHY

However, there might be a future for the original Avengers to come back and we might get to see them in MCU once again. 

via GIPHY

That's right! According to BGR, there's a rumour that MCU will bring back a lot of characters who we thought were dead in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 

via GIPHY

But here's the twist. It won't be the original Avengers characters, it’ll be alternate versions from different universes/timelines i.e. all the heroes will have an evil version.   

via GIPHY

Apparently, this will be a final situation. Once these evil Avengers are defeated, we won’t see them again. So, even though this news seems too good to be true, we hope to see our favourite characters once again. 