Avengers: Endgame made all us Marvel fans realize that the entire saga was not just any superhero movie and it might take a while for any other movie to come even close to it.

But Endgame also made us realize that everything doesn't necessarily have a happy ending and we learnt it the hard way - by losing Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

However, there might be a future for the original Avengers to come back and we might get to see them in MCU once again.

That's right! According to BGR, there's a rumour that MCU will bring back a lot of characters who we thought were dead in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But here's the twist. It won't be the original Avengers characters, it’ll be alternate versions from different universes/timelines i.e. all the heroes will have an evil version.

Apparently, this will be a final situation. Once these evil Avengers are defeated, we won’t see them again. So, even though this news seems too good to be true, we hope to see our favourite characters once again.