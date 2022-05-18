Marvel Studios just dropped the first official trailer for the She-Hulk series. It will be a 10-episode series starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. It will premiere on August 17 on Disney Plus.

The series revolves around The Hulk aka Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters. Jennifer is a lawyer who inherits the Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner.

Though unlike Bruce, when Jennifer hulks out, she is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control. She then starts working as a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

Marvel's She-Hulk cast will also feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Abomination, Jameela Jamil as Titania, along with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra and Ginger Gonzaga.

