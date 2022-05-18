Marvel Studios just dropped the first official trailer for the She-Hulk series. It will be a 10-episode series starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. It will premiere on August 17 on Disney Plus.

she hulk trailer
Source: Twitter

The series revolves around The Hulk aka Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters. Jennifer is a lawyer who inherits the Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner. 

Though unlike Bruce, when Jennifer hulks out, she is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control. She then starts working as a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

Marvel's She-Hulk cast will also feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Abomination, Jameela Jamil as Titania, along with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra and Ginger Gonzaga.

