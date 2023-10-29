Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

The actor was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the TV series, FRIENDS. Both Chandler Bing and Matthew Perry are recognized for their wit and smart sense of humour. The sudden demise of the actor feels personal to a lot of us, given how he managed to touch so many lives.

His character, Chandler has something about him, which made him timeless; and hence managed to impact different generations. Fans of the show, and the actor are disheartened by the news, and it has affected a lot of people.

Matthew Perry was indeed the soul of FRIENDS, and his work will always be remembered. It’s his legacy. However, there’s no denying that this loss is a loss to the film industry. It has triggered grief among fans – which is also a result of his impact on them.

Matthew Perry portrayed one of the most well-known characters of all time but also helped others. He used his celebrity status to lobby Congress for more drug court funding and opened a rehab centre at his former mansion. What a remarkable legacy to leave behind. #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/6htbpxiWeK — Neel Bhatt (@_Neelsreeldeel) October 29, 2023

How Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered. I think we can honour his wishes today. pic.twitter.com/JccrJOZfKQ — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) October 29, 2023

I just saw someone saying “not matthew perry, chandler Bing was my friend when I didn’t feel like I have any” and that sums it up perfectly.



You made me laugh when i needed it the most,

Friends was my comfort on those dark days

But Chandler you were everything…… pic.twitter.com/te77VKh2k6 — sz (@synyaz) October 29, 2023

we lost a friend today.

rest in heaven, matthew perry. 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/44PI9VWdFt — 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚; (@househarington) October 29, 2023

I will always remember him like this. 🙏🙏#matthewperry pic.twitter.com/4QvOE2aNFb — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) October 29, 2023

An empty seat, but a heart full of cherished memories. Rest in peace, Chandler. Thanks for the laughs.

Not Matthew Perry 😔 pic.twitter.com/OoVbVptdMi — S E F E R 🇦🇱 (@DrSeferMemaj) October 29, 2023

Thank you #matthewperry for enriching our lives with laughter. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xrxWPGNOfd — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 29, 2023

So sad to hear about Matthew Perry. A brilliant actor with perfect comedic timing. I know he struggled a lot with his mental health.



Sometimes the ones who bring the most light are burdened with an immense inner darkness 😔 — Asim Chaudhry (@AsimC86) October 29, 2023

The world is a little less funny without Chandler Bing. Rest in peace, dear friend.❤️#MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/BCSjlSJOnC — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) October 29, 2023

May he rest in peace.