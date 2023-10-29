Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.
The actor was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the TV series, FRIENDS. Both Chandler Bing and Matthew Perry are recognized for their wit and smart sense of humour. The sudden demise of the actor feels personal to a lot of us, given how he managed to touch so many lives.
His character, Chandler has something about him, which made him timeless; and hence managed to impact different generations. Fans of the show, and the actor are disheartened by the news, and it has affected a lot of people.
Matthew Perry was indeed the soul of FRIENDS, and his work will always be remembered. It’s his legacy. However, there’s no denying that this loss is a loss to the film industry. It has triggered grief among fans – which is also a result of his impact on them.
May he rest in peace.