If you think that there is nothing to look forward to this Sunday, then there is some good news that will make a Marvel fan jump with excitement.

Marvel's biggest blockbuster and its 22nd movie Avengers: Endgame will be telecasted for the first time on Indian television. You can watch the movie at 9 pm today on Star Movies.

The MCU movie was widely praised after its release due to its emotional themes and performances. Made on a budget of 356 million dollars, the film has gone on to become the highest grossing film of all time grossing nearly 2.8 billion dollars worldwide.

Fans are already ready to watch the biggest battle on the big screen.

#EndgameOnStarMovies excited. Alarm is set with avengers theme tone. 😍 — CHETAN DHUMAL (@cnd773) May 17, 2020

So, get ready to watch all your favourite heroes go up against Thanos and get your Sunday sorted.