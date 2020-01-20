Netflix's Jamtara, which is based on Jharkhand's Jamtara district's infamous rise to popularity as India's cyber-crime hub, has stuck a chord with the audience.

Finished #Jamtara on Netflix. A worthy binge watch. Amazing display of acting by everyone, special mention @amit_sial who was brilliant — Nitin Dhankani (@nitindhankani) January 19, 2020

#Jamtara Series on #Netflix is a good entertainer with a gripping story and amazing characters..Do watch it and also show your parents. — DEL POTRO (@Rodio441) January 19, 2020

#Jamtara on #Netflix started off slow, became better, then slow again and then had a twisted ending... It's an ok watch 3/5 stars. acting could have been better. But all young brigade. Am sure they will get better with time... — Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) January 18, 2020

#jamtara on Netflix loved it 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏... totally new cast and everyone’s performances were commendable specially sunny and Gudiya ( you killed it guys ) 🙌🙌👏👏👏👏 ... Must watch — Kabir Duhan Singh 2 . 0 (@Kabirduhansingh) January 18, 2020

Appreciation post: #Jamtara



A brilliant, brilliant series from Netflix. After the dud Ghost Stories, Netflix has served something tasty enough to just gobble up. The premise, the story telling, the rural... https://t.co/3xApHCZIhX — Prasenjit Ghosh (@ghoshprasenjit) January 18, 2020

And while the story does falter at places, the powerful performances have stood out. Like Monika Panwar's performance as Gudiya.

Disclaimers: Spoilers Ahead.

Monika Panwar plays an English teacher in the small district of Jamtara. However, her dreams are far grander than what is accorded to her, basis her location and her 'caste'. She dreams of building a new life, away from the town's limited means, in Canada. And for that dream, she indulges in an ill-fated scheme with town's master schemer, Sunny (a delightful Sparsh Shrivastava).

Like most crime thrillers, there are perverted, corrupt politicians, local goons, and unexpected betrayals that test her dream. However, it's Monika's performance, among other things, that lends the plot a refreshing aspect.

As Gudiya, she infuses just the right mix of indignation and fear in her performance. Indignation over the atrocities she suffers, because she belongs to an economically weaker section of the society. And fear, because, despite her best attempts to fight the system, she knows there are far stronger forces in play than she has the means to stand against.

Monika does complete justice to her role and has rightfully earned the praise coming her way. But while she has debuted as a lead with Jamtara, this is not Monika's first foray in front of the camera.

Monika, who is an NSD alumnus, has actually appeared in various plays and even had a brief role in the biopic Super 30.

However, prior to Super 30's blink-and-miss appearance, Monika appeared in the award-winning short film Destiny. In the role of a concerned best friend, Monika's natural screen presence was an instant hit.

Though she has only appeared in a handful of projects by now, Monika's performances have definitely left an impression on the audience.

#Jamtara #Netflix the actress playing #gudiya Monika panwar reminds me of yesteryear actress Nutan. — SriHarsha Kondapalli (@S_HAR_K) January 13, 2020

#Jamtara on @NetflixIndia is dramatic, tense, and binge-able. The narrative is gripping, and casting is spot on. The boys, raw actors; are brilliant in their roles; gullible, greedy helpless...Monika Panwar - Gudiya is terrific. I was totally hooked.👍🏻 — Vrinda Prasad (@vrindaprasad) January 18, 2020

#Jamtara is an intense and gripping show on @NetflixIndia...binge watched it last night....superb direction and mind blowing casting...#sunny & #gudiya stole the show...future superstars...kudos to the team... — MishraJi (@mrinmayamishra) January 11, 2020

We're definitely looking out for more of her work.

Find more stories on movies and more at ScoopWhoop.com.