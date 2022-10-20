A snippet of a roundtable discussion with prominent Pakistani cricketers is going viral on social media. The video shows Wasim Akram asking Misbah-ul-Haq why Pakistani cricketers are not experimenting with their shots. To this question, Misbah-ul-Haq had a funny reply.

Misbah-ul-Haq recalled his 2007, inaugural T20 World Cup shot and said, “They stopped playing after I played that shot in 2007 final.” His experimental scoop shot against India was caught by Sreesanth and that led to the victory of the Indian cricket team.

Wasim “why Pakistani don’t play innovative shots like switch hits?”



Misbah “they stopped playing after I played that shot in 2007 final!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OXbzdFNun7 — Ghumman (@emclub77) October 16, 2022

This reply came after Wasim Akram talked about how the current cricketers in Pakistan don’t experiment with their shots. He said, “I have never seen Pakistan players play reverse lap or the cheeky sweep. If I am playing against Pakistan, I will know that they don’t play unorthodox shots. I don’t know why they don’t play such shots.”

Misbah added how fans have been harsh on him after that shot. He said how no one remembers his previous achievements. He added, “I had hit 15 fours, but no one remembers that.”

Nonetheless, this reply got the internet laughing and appreciating his goofiness. Here’s what fans had to say.

The casualness with which he said it.😂😂 Legend! — Jeet Vachharajani🏏 (@Jeetv27) October 16, 2022

I think it was the most appropriate reply. People have to accept that there is a higher risk associated with these shots but if someone gets out playing these kinda shots then fans and even coaches dont take it well. Thats why youngsters dont develop their game that way. — Faisal Anwar (@FaisalAnwar825) October 16, 2022

Who wants sky sports and fox cricket coverage.

We want this legendary panel worldwide. — Akshay (@akshay_0901) October 16, 2022

Sarcasm with a dead pan face is a deadly combo and Misbah is a master of that — Cricketloveruae (@lovecricketuae) October 17, 2022

Misbah ul Haq's scope obviously.



In the airrrr….Sreesanth under the ball and gone. https://t.co/gHpdiLuO0X — i (@henochshonlein) October 15, 2022

The pain behind Misbah’s laugh is WAY TOO LOUD 😭 https://t.co/3RzW8BiW15 — Hania (@hania19x) October 17, 2022

Misbah is easily one of the best brains in pakistan cricket and can call bullshit when he sees it https://t.co/62k0TEPO17 — Abdul (@Cric_liebhaber) October 17, 2022

2007 k final k bad esi shots marna chordin https://t.co/JCEPosUvwQ pic.twitter.com/aKOd1dFya4 — Hamdah (@Heymemedah) October 16, 2022

Misbah-ul-Haq retired from all international cricket formats in 2017.

