A snippet of a roundtable discussion with prominent Pakistani cricketers is going viral on social media. The video shows Wasim Akram asking Misbah-ul-Haq why Pakistani cricketers are not experimenting with their shots. To this question, Misbah-ul-Haq had a funny reply.
Misbah-ul-Haq recalled his 2007, inaugural T20 World Cup shot and said, “They stopped playing after I played that shot in 2007 final.” His experimental scoop shot against India was caught by Sreesanth and that led to the victory of the Indian cricket team.
This reply came after Wasim Akram talked about how the current cricketers in Pakistan don’t experiment with their shots. He said, “I have never seen Pakistan players play reverse lap or the cheeky sweep. If I am playing against Pakistan, I will know that they don’t play unorthodox shots. I don’t know why they don’t play such shots.”
Misbah added how fans have been harsh on him after that shot. He said how no one remembers his previous achievements. He added, “I had hit 15 fours, but no one remembers that.”
Nonetheless, this reply got the internet laughing and appreciating his goofiness. Here’s what fans had to say.
Misbah-ul-Haq retired from all international cricket formats in 2017.
