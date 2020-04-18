Antoni Porowski, our favourite food and wine expert is coming back on Netflix. The member of the fab five on Queer Eye might not be in front of the camera this time, but he'll be the one inspiring the romantic comedy.

Titled Girls & Boys, Antoni's real-life dating experience as a sexually fluid man is inspiring a new Netflix rom-com and it sounds amazing!

Antoni will be teaming up with creator Kenya Barris, the man behind black-ish. In a preview interview with GQ, Antoni spoke about how he identifies as 'queer' and not 'gay'.

I don’t really know and I kind of like not knowing. I feel like if I do refer to myself as gay, which would make it easier for people to understand sometimes, I feel like it dishonours women that I've been in love with.

- Antoni Porowski

Queer Eye has been renewed for a 6th season and now we're getting a show on Antoni's love life, thank you streaming gods.