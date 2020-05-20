All Money Heist fans would agree that Alba Flores, who plays Nairobi, is one of the most talented actors on the team. And Nairobi is one of the most badass, coolest characters ever created!
And it looks like sarcasm isn't the only thing Nairobi aka Alba is fluent in. Because apparently, she also spoke fluent Telugu in a 2013 film called Vicente Ferrer.
According to a fan account, Nairobi was a part of the film Vicente Ferrer, where she played the role of Shamira from Andhra Pradesh.
And, in a video shared by Movie Volume, she can be seen speaking fluent Telugu in the film.
Fans were more than impressed by her performance:
#MoneyHeist bloods, check this gem! Our very own Nairobi aka Alba Flores speaking Telugu (acting as a Spanish-Telugu translator) in her portrayal of Shamira in the TV movie 'Vincente Ferrer', shot in India. Nairobi in saree vera! Even her Telugu sounds like Spanish. Too cute! :D pic.twitter.com/CHJjfeQQGm— Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) May 17, 2020
Alba Flores, who played as Nairobi in Money Heist, Acted as a Telugu Woman in Vicente Ferrer (2013) 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZA0oHMfGAQ— S.B.K (@saibalajik) May 16, 2020
Wow, @AlbaGlezVilla speaking fluent #Telugu. Another reason to love her more. @NaveenPolishety— LVRS (@BellaCiao9214) May 20, 2020
What a talented actor!