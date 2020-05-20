All Money Heist fans would agree that Alba Flores, who plays Nairobi, is one of the most talented actors on the team. And Nairobi is one of the most badass, coolest characters ever created!

And it looks like sarcasm isn't the only thing Nairobi aka Alba is fluent in. Because apparently, she also spoke fluent Telugu in a 2013 film called Vicente Ferrer.

According to a fan account, Nairobi was a part of the film Vicente Ferrer, where she played the role of Shamira from Andhra Pradesh.

And, in a video shared by Movie Volume, she can be seen speaking fluent Telugu in the film.

Fans were more than impressed by her performance:

#MoneyHeist bloods, check this gem! Our very own Nairobi aka Alba Flores speaking Telugu (acting as a Spanish-Telugu translator) in her portrayal of Shamira in the TV movie 'Vincente Ferrer', shot in India. Nairobi in saree vera! Even her Telugu sounds like Spanish. Too cute! :D pic.twitter.com/CHJjfeQQGm — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) May 17, 2020

Alba Flores, who played as Nairobi in Money Heist, Acted as a Telugu Woman in Vicente Ferrer (2013) 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZA0oHMfGAQ — S.B.K (@saibalajik) May 16, 2020

😍 @AlbaGlezVilla you already stole lots of hearts from India by playing #Nairobi,

After watching this phenomenal act of #shamira and your telgu fluency we are more mesmerize with you.

Love from India.#MoneyHeist #moneyheistnairobihttps://t.co/1CdKBjAvyn — Asim Shaikh عاصم شیخ (@asim_shk13) May 20, 2020

What a talented actor!