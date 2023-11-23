It’s always interesting to know more about the creative individuals behind the movies we watch. Be it actors or directors, their work can fascinate you to a level where you’d like to acquaint yourself a little better with their personalities. For instance, did you know that so many of the greatest directors of our film industry are Delhi University graduates?

Credit: Hindustan Times

Let’s take a better look at who we are talking about here:

1. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap pursued zoology at Hansraj College (North Campus, DU) and then went on to join the street theatre group, Jana Natya Manch, which led to Kashyap’s further interest and involvement in films.

Credit: Black Hat Talent Solutions

2. Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur went to the Modern School of New Delhi. Then he went on to study economics at St. Stephen’s College, which led to a career in chartered accountancy for a while. Kapur debuted with the family drama Masoom (1983) and then went on to create films such as Mr. India and Bandit Queen.

3. Deepa Mehta

Deepa Mehta attended Welham Girls High School, a boarding school in Dehradun and then went on to study Philosophy at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi.

Credit: Film Quaterly

4. Mira Nair

Another woman director who went on to study at a girl’s school, particularly Loreto Convent, Tara Hall, Shimla and then take up higher studies at a women’s college such as Miranda House in Delhi University.

Credit: BlackStar Film Festival

5. Prakash Jha

The Raajneeti director finished his schooling from Sainik School Tilaya, Jharkhand and then proceeded to pursue BSc (Hons) in Physics at Ramjas College, Delhi University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: koimoi

6. Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali first studied at St. Michael’s High School, Patna and then at D.B.M.S. English School, Jamshedpur. For college, he went on to study at Hindu College, University of Delhi, where he participated in college theatre. He also started Ibtida, the dramatics society of Hindu!

Credit: Telegraph India

7. Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan got a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, he also went on to study at Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi).

Credit: Black Hat Talent Solutions

There is something about Delhi University folks. You cannot deny it, it shines through even brighter if they happen to become famous.