The lockdown at hand has given us a lot of time to catch up with films that we missed. Especially, the separate section of movies that you should be watching just by yourself.

Some because they require your undivided attention and some because they will make you weep.

1. Gone Girl

Amy Dunne leaves home mysteriously and the blame goes directly on her husband. This movie is so twisted, you'll never be able to guess what's going to happen next. Which is why this one needs your complete concentration.

2. A Clockwork Orange

A criminal volunteers for experimental therapy conducted by the government in order to reduce his sentence. But it goes horribly wrong, giving you a film that is exceptionally twisted.

3. Get Out

If you haven't caught this Oscar nominated film yet, then you're definitely missing out. Turn the lights down and take a journey with Chris to his girlfriend's parents' place in a messed up town.

4. Nocturnal Animals

This neo-noir psychological thriller will leave you questioning everything you think you know about the storyline. A woman, played by Amy Adams receives a twisted manuscript from her ex-husband aka Jake Gyllenhaal unfolding some strange secrets about their marriage.

5. Eyes Wide Shut

This movie is just beautiful to look at, but apart from that, it will leave you exceptionally confused and appalled. It follows the story of a wife who is sexually attracted to another man and her husband who finds himself being a part of a dangerous cult.

6. Velvet Buzzsaw

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this Netflix film follows the journey of a dead artist's haunted work. A supernatural force decides to ruin everything that tries to monetise art. There is a lot of blood, so you've been warned.

7. Midsommar

In this eery film, a couple travels to Sweden to see the fabled Midsommar festival. Only to discover that the group is a pagan cult and practices violent rituals that leave them traumatised.

8. Forgotten

The only Korean movie on this list because it really does make the hair at the back of your neck stand. A young man's abducted brother returns completely different, with no memories of the past 19 years. What unravels is terrifying.

9. The Girl On The Train

Based on a book by the same name by Paula Hawkins, this movie tells the story of a woman who spies on a seemingly happy couple, on her daily train ride. However, when the woman she's spying on, goes missing, a dangerous plot begins to unfold.

10. Requiem For A Dream

This psychological drama film from around 20 years ago still enjoys a cult-like status for its disturbing imagery of the human mind. The movie tells parallel stories that are linked by the relationship between a widowed woman and her sweet but aimless son.

For Those Who Don't Like Crying In Front Of Others

11. Blue Valentine

If you hate crying in front of others, then you should see this film by yourself. Because watching this dysfunctional couple, fall in love and then grow apart as they come to terms with their insecurities. All while taking care of their daughter is heartbreaking.

12. About Time

A man who can travel through time meets his wife, and tries to do everything he can to make sure their love story is perfect. But even a time-traveller can't fix some things.

13. Dallas Buyers Club

In this Oscar winning film, Matthew McConaughey plays a rodeo cowboy who gets diagnosed with AIDS and then forms a club where he helps treat people who can't get medication. It is a heartbreakingly beautiful film that you just can't miss.

14. Call Me By Your Name

This Oscar winning film based on a book by André Aciman will take you through the quaint streets of Italy and make you fall in love. And when the time comes, this love story of a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old who is his father's student, will also make you cry into your pillow.

15. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Two people meet for the first time and fall in love, unaware that they were previously together and had their memories surgically removed. Be prepared to cry like a baby once you finish watching this film.

16. Room

Based on a true story, this Oscar winning film tells the story of a young mother and son who escape from captivity, years after being kidnapped. This movie will leave you shook, especially by how brave the story is.

17. Brokeback Mountain

Based on a book by Annie Proulx, this film starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal tells the story of two shepherds who fall in love. But soon they get married and have kids with their girlfriends, only to revisit their romance and find themselves torn.

18. The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas

This classic follows the story of an eight-year-old boy, whose father is a Nazi and the friendship he develops with a jew kid across a fence. Their innocence gives you a new perspective of the Holocaust and its tragedies.

19. Still Alice

A 50-year-old doctor's life is shaken up when she tests positive for an early onset of familial Alzheimer's disease. As she begins to show symptoms of the disease, her relationship with her family and friends takes a toll.

20. Rabbit Hole

A couple comes to terms with loosing their son in a car accident. While the father finds help with therapy, the mother finds solace in the driver of the car that killed her son.

How many have you seen?