The Diwali weekend is just around the corner and if you love watching movies, then you have just enough options to pick from. The week is sprinkled with star-studded releases and we can't miss any.

1. Sooryavanshi

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, this Rohit Shetty film is all set to release in theatres on 5 November.

2. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

This Netflix film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles and will begin streaming on 5 November.

3. Annaatthe

Starring Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, this Tamil-language film will release in theatres on 4 November.

4. Eternals

A part of the MCU, this superhero film will see a theatre release across India on 5 November.

5. Enemy

Starring Vishal, Arya, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj, this film will release in theatres in Tamil and Telugu on 4 November.

6. Spencer

Set in 1991, this film follows a young Princess Diana who is ready to leave Prince Charles. The film will release in theatres in India on 5 November.

7. Love Hard

This Netflix rom-com stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet in an odd love triangle. It will begin streaming on 5 November.

8. MGR Magan

Starring M. Sasikumar, Sathyaraj and Mirnalini Ravi in lead roles, this Tamil-language film will release on Disney+ Hotstar, on 4 November.

Got your binge-week all set.