The Diwali weekend is just around the corner and if you love watching movies, then you have just enough options to pick from. The week is sprinkled with star-studded releases and we can't miss any.
1. Sooryavanshi
Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, this Rohit Shetty film is all set to release in theatres on 5 November.
2. Meenakshi Sundareshwar
This Netflix film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles and will begin streaming on 5 November.
3. Annaatthe
Starring Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, this Tamil-language film will release in theatres on 4 November.
4. Eternals
A part of the MCU, this superhero film will see a theatre release across India on 5 November.
5. Enemy
Starring Vishal, Arya, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj, this film will release in theatres in Tamil and Telugu on 4 November.
6. Spencer
Set in 1991, this film follows a young Princess Diana who is ready to leave Prince Charles. The film will release in theatres in India on 5 November.
7. Love Hard
This Netflix rom-com stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet in an odd love triangle. It will begin streaming on 5 November.
8. MGR Magan
Starring M. Sasikumar, Sathyaraj and Mirnalini Ravi in lead roles, this Tamil-language film will release on Disney+ Hotstar, on 4 November.
Got your binge-week all set.